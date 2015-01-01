पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

फुटबॉल मैदान की ज्योति:घर के पास मैदान है, वहां खिलाड़ियों को देखती और उनकी फुटबॉल से खुद खेला करती, कोच की नजर पड़ी तो प्रैक्टिस कराने लगे

धार4 घंटे पहले

धार4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • प्रदेश की एक मात्र खिलाड़ी जिसका चयन भारतीय फुटबॉल टीम के संभावित 30 खिलाड़ियाें में हुआ
  • जब गेंद लेकर गोलपोस्ट की तरफ दौड़ती है तो विरोधी टीमों की थम जाती है सांसें... डी से गोल मारने में हैं स्पेशलिस्ट

रदारपुर खेल परिसर के पास ही मेरा घर है। मैदान के बाहर से ही बच्चाें काे खेलते देखती थी। तब नाै साल की थी। फुटबाॅल खेलने की इच्छा हाेती थी। मैदान में एक तरफ जाे बाॅल पड़ी रहती थी उसी से खेला करती थी। काेच शैलेंद्र पाल की निगाह पड़ी ताे प्राेत्साहित किया।

काेचिंग देना शुरू की। पिता पशु खरीदने-बेचने का व्यवसाय करते थे। 2012 में उनका निधन हाे गया। हालांकि उस समय मेरी उम्र 11 साल थी। पिता के सामने अंडर 14 नेशनल स्कूल टीम में में चयन हुअा था। वे मुझे अागे बढ़ते देखना चाहते थे।

उनके गुजर जाने के बाद रिश्तेदाराें ने साथ छाेड़ दिया, अार्थिक संकट अा गया। मां काे मेहनत-मजदूरी करनी पड़ी। रिश्तेदार कहते थे मत खिलाअाे, शादी कर दाे। लेकिन मां ने काेई बात नहीं सुनी। कहा पढ़ाऊंगी अाैर खिलाऊंगी भी। शुरुअात में ताे बिना जूते के ही खेलती थी। मां अाैर काेच पाल की वजह से ही अाज 2022 में हाेने वाले एशियन कप के लिए भारत की सीनियर महिला फुटबाॅल टीम में चयन हुआ है। पापा हाेते ताे बहुत खुश हाेते।

- जैसा ज्याेति ने भास्कर संवाददाता उदय आरस काे बताया

जब उम्मीद टूटी

ज्योति को इस बात का मलाल आज भी है कि 2016-17 मेें टीम इंडिया में आस्ट्रेलिया जाने के लिए अंडर 17 में स्कूल टीम में चयन हुआ था लेकिन वीजा न मिलने से वे जा नहीं पाई थी। निराश ज्याेति ने फुटबाॅल छाेड़ने का मन बना लिया था, लेकिन काेच शैलेंद्र पाल ने हिम्मत दी। दिनरात मेहनत करवाई।

सभी बहनें खिलाड़ी

चार बहनें फुटबाॅल खेलती हैं। सबसे बड़ी पूजा, फिर आरती चाैहान तीन नेशनल, तीसरे नंबर की ज्याेति चाैहान 12 नेशनल, 2 बार स्कूल इंडिया कैंप में चयन, एक बार टीम इंडिया में स्कूल गेम्स में चयन हुआ। दीपिका चाैहान 10 नेशनल, पायल चाैहान 6 नेशनल खेल चुकी हैं। पूजा और आरती का विवाह हाे चुका है।

लॉकडाउन में भी प्रैक्टिस

लाॅकडाउन के बाद भी घर पर वर्क आउट करती थीं। शाम काे ग्राउंड पर जिम में एक्सरसाइज की और फीटनेस पर ध्यान दिया। रोज 8 घंटे तक प्रेक्टिस करती हैं। ज्याेति का कहना है 400 मीटर के पांच से आठ राउंड मैदान पर लगाती हूं। इससे खेलने की लय नहीं बिगड़ी, इससे सिलेक्शन में फायदा हुआ।

और इधर सम्मान

मंगलवार काे उसने धार में कलेक्टर आलाेककुमार सिंह से भेंट की। कलेक्टर ने उज्जवल भविष्य की शुभकामना दी। रेडक्रास साेसायटी ने 20 और महिला बाल विकास ने 10 हजार रुपए की सहायता की। काेच शैलेंद्र पाल के अनुसार ज्याेति के खेल की सबसे बड़ी मजबूती उसका स्ट्राइकर हाेना है।

