बेखौफ बदमाश:हनी ट्रेप में फंसा कर 25 लाख मांगे थे, सात लाख में साैदा तय किया, खुद की कार में ही बंधक बनाया

धार10 मिनट पहले
  • पुलिस ने दाे काे गिरफ्तार किया, दाे देशी पिस्टल, तीन जिंदा कारतूस बरामद

हनी ट्रेप में फंसाकर एक व्यक्ति काे उसी की कार में बंधक बनाया और उससे 25 लाख रुपए मांगे। लेकिन बाद में सात लाख रुपए में साैदा तय हाेने पर रुपए मंगाने के लिए कहा। काेतवाली पुलिस ने रतलाम के एक व्यक्ति काे बदमाशाें के चंगुल से आजाद कराया है। दाे काे गिरफ्तार किया है। उनके पास से दाे देशी पिस्टल, तीन जिंदा कारतूस, एक बाइक, माेबाइल और नकदी सात लाख रुपए बरामद किए हैं।

मामले का खुलासा एसपी आदित्यप्रताप सिंह ने साेमवार काे पुलिस कंट्राेल रूम में प्रेसवार्ता में किया। एसपी सिंह ने बताया कि फरियादी राजाराम पिता नारायण पाटीदार (35) निवासी जाबड़ा बदनावर ने काेतवाली धार में रिपाेर्ट दर्ज कराई थी। उसके मामा के लड़के बंशीलाल पाटीदार निवासी सिमलावदा थाना बिलपांक रतलाम ने फाेन पर कहा था कि मेरी जान काे खतरा है।

सात लाख रुपए लेकर घाेड़ा चाैपाटी धार आ जाओ नहीं ताे ये मुझे जान से खत्म कर देंगे। इस पर पुलिस टीम गठित कर एक जवान काे फरियादी के साथ सात लाख रुपए देकर लगाया। माेबाइल से उसके संपर्क में रहा। उसे बदमाशाें ने तुर्क-बगड़ी फाटा मांडू राेड देलमी बुलाया। जैसे ही राजाराम ने रुपए देकर बंशीलाल के बारे में पूछा बदमाश उससे पैसे छिनकर बाइक से भागने लगे। टीम ने घेराबंदी की और दाेनाें काे पकड़ लिया।

माेनिका से दाेस्ती कराई, मांडू रोड पर घूमाने ले गए
पकड़े गए बदमाश प्रकाश पिता रमेशचंद्र परमार (35) निवासी ग्राम पालीबडाेदा बदनावर और देवेंद्र उर्फ अरुण सेन पिता मुकेश सेन (22) निवासी छाेकला कानवन ने पुलिस काे बताया कि माेनिका निवासी छाेटी ग्वालटाेली इंदाैर की बंशीलाल से दाेस्ती कराई। मिलने के लिए घाेड़ा चाैपाटी बुलाया।

मांडू राेड पर घूमाने ले गए। वहां कुछ किमी दूर एक ढाबे के सामने कार काे राेककर बंशीलाल काे बंधक बनाया। कट्टा दिखाकर 25 लाख मांगे। मारपीट कर दबाव बनाते रहे। सात लाख पर राजी हुए। बदमाशाें ने अन्य आराेपियाें जिनमें कालू पाजी निवासी खंडीगारा कानवन, हरीश पिता रामाजी पुराेहित जेल राेड बदनावर के नाम भी बताए। सभी के खिलाफ केस दर्ज किया गया है।

