वेटलैंड प्राेजेक्ट:तीन तालाबाें की याेजना एनपीसीए के माध्यम से केंद्र काे भेजेंगे

धार3 घंटे पहले
  • विश्व वेटलैंड दिवस पर आयाेजित कार्यशाला में कलेक्टर ने दी जानकारी

विश्व वेटलैंड दिवस पर मंगलवार काे एक दिनी कार्यशाला हुई। जिला पंचायत सभाकक्ष में कार्यशाला का शुभारंभ कलेक्टर आलाेककुमारसिंह ने किया। उन्हाेंने कहा केंद्र सरकार के वेलैंड प्राेजेक्ट में चयनित मुंजसागर, देवीसागर व धूप तालाब का साैंदर्यीकरण हाेना है। इस प्राेजेक्ट की लागत लगभग 40 कराेड़ रुपए है। इनके संरक्षण व परीक्षण पंचवर्षीय याेजना तैयार कर एनपीसीए के माध्यम से केंद्र सरकार काे भेजी जाएगी।

कलेक्टर ने कहा- हमें पानी की महत्ता समझने की जरूरत है। पानी अपना रास्ता स्वयं बना लेता है। मगर मनुष्य अपने लालच की पूर्ति करने के लिए वेटलैंड क्षेत्र काे कम करता जा रहा है। कलेक्टर ने इंदाैर की खान नदी का उदाहरण देते हुए कहा कि एक नदी का संरक्षण न हो तो उसे नाले के रूप में परिवर्तित होने में समय नहीं लगता है। इसलिए हमें वेटलैंड क्षेत्र को संरक्षित करने की जरूरत है। पुराने समय में लोग बावड़ी, सराय बनाते थे। जिससे पानी एकत्र हो सके। साथ ही अधिक से अधिक पाैधे भी लगाते थे। उसका महत्व लोगों को अब समझ में आने लगा है।

प्रदेश मंे सिर्फ पांच प्राेजेक्ट, जिसमें एक हमारे पास
कलेक्टर ने बताया प्रदेश में सिर्फ पांच प्राेजेक्ट चयनित किए गए हैं। जिनमें एक प्राेजेक्ट धार जिले काे मिला है। इसके माध्यम से तालाबाें, घाटाें के साैंदर्यीकरण व जाे चैनल ब्लाॅक हाे गए हैं उन्हें सुधाकर आपस में जाेड़ा जाएगा। वेटलैंड जैव विविधताओं का अंग है। इसका कंजरवेशन बहुत जरूरी है। इसके लिए प्रत्येक नागरिक काे समर्पित रहना हाेगा। जिससे प्रकृति का संतुलन बना रहे और पुराने सिस्टम को जीवित रखा जा सके। कार्यशाला में इंदौर होलकर काॅलेज के प्रोफेसर ने मुंज तालाब पर पने द्वारा किए गए शाेध के बारे में बताया। कार्यशाला में नपाध्यक्ष पर्वतसिंह चाैहान, वन मंडल अधिकारी अक्षय राठौर, जिला पंचायत सीईओ संतोष वर्मा, एडीएम एसएस सोलंकी आदि माैजूद थे।

