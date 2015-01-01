पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Indore
  • Dhar
  • Transformer Of Ramnagar Colony Burnt, Residents Had To Spend The Night In Darkness, Disturbed Throughout The Day

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

परेशानी:रामनगर कॉलोनी का ट्रांसफार्मर जला, रहवासियाें को अंधेरे में गुजारनी पड़ी रात, दिनभर हुए परेशान

केसूर2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • क्षेत्र में तीन दिन से बिजली कटौती जारी, जेई बाेले बारिश के चलते परेशानी आ रही

केसूर की रामनगर कॉलोनी का ट्रांसफार्मर जल जाने से लोग शनिवार को दिनभर परेशान हुए। वहीं रात भी अंधेरे में ही गुजारी। रविवार दोपहर में ट्रांसफार्मर लगाने का काम शुरू हुआ।

रहवासी मांगीलाल जोशी ( भोला महाराज), संतोष विश्वकर्मा, बंटी कश्यप, महेंद्र अवस्थी आदि ने बताया पूरी रात बिजली बंद रही। ऐसे में परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ा। इधर बिजली बंद रहने से लोगों की भीड़ हैंडपंप पर भी दिखाई दी।

इस समय लोगों के पास लालटेन आदि की भी व्यवस्था नहीं होने से उन्हें और अधिक परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ा। लोगों के मोबाइल भी डिस्चार्ज हो गए। कुछ घरों में लगे इनवर्टर आदि की बैटरी भी पूर्ण रूप से डिस्चार्ज हो गई। विद्युतकर्मी रविवार को जले हुए ट्रांसफार्मर के स्थान पर दूसरा ट्रांसफार्मर लगाने का कार्य करते नजर आए।

इधर केसूर सहित आसपास के छोटे ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में करीब 3 दिन से बिजली की लुकाछिपी का खेल चल रहा है। ऐसे में ग्रामीण परेशान हो रहे हैं। मामले में केसूर बिजली केंद्र के जेई संजय गुप्ता का कहना है मैं 2 दिन से छुट्टी पर हूं। बारिश के चलते कुछ परेशानी आ रही होगी। रामनगर कॉलोनी का ट्रांसफार्मर फेल हो गया था। नया लगाया जा रहा है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंज्यादा दूरी तक मार करने वाली 38 ब्रह्मोस से लैस होगा नया जंगी जहाज, 450 किमी होगी रेंज - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें