आत्महत्या:देवास में दो दिन पहले युवती को गोली मारकर फरार युवक ने खुद को गोली मारी, फंदे पर लटका मिला

मृतक
  • हाेटल के कमरे से पुलिस ने रस्सी, सल्फास की गाेलियां और तीन बीयर की बाेतलें बरामद की
  • धार के होटल में पंखे से लटका और दाहिनी कनपटी पर गाेली मार ली

देवास के एक युवक ने धार के माेहन टाॅकीज इलाके में स्थित एक हाेटल में गुरुवार देर रात काे आत्महत्या कर ली। शुक्रवार की सुबह उसका शव पंखे से लटका मिला। फांसी पर लटकने के पहले युवक ने अपनी दाहिनी कनपटी पर देशी पिस्टल से गाेली भी मारी थी। पुलिस ने हाेटल के कमरे से कारतूस का खाली खाेल, पिस्टल, रस्सी, तीन बीयर की बाेतलें, सल्फास और एक कागज बरामद किया है।

जिस पर युवक के भाई और अन्य दाे परिजन के माेबाइल नंबर लिखे हुए थे। देर शाम काे परिजन धार पहुंचे। पीएम शनिवार सुबह किया जाएगा। गाैरतलब है कि युवक ने दाे दिन पहले देवास में एक युवती काे गाेली मारी थी। इसके बाद वह फरार हाे गया था।

सीएसपी देवेंद्र धुर्वे के अनुसार मृतक युवक का नाम भूपेश शिवहरे हैं। वह धार की हाेटल सागर में गुरुवार दाेपहर 12.30 से 1 के बीच आकर रुका था। यहां उसने अपना नाम निरंजन जायसवाल बताया था। गुरुवार रात में देशी पिस्टल से कनपटी पर गाेली मार ली। हालांकि उसके पहले वह पंखे से लटका था। उसके दाहिनी ओर ही पिस्टल भी पड़ी हुई मिली।

सुबह जब कर्मचारी हाेटल में सफाई के लिए पहुंचा ताे दरवाजा काफी देर तक खटखटाने पर भी नहीं खाेला ताे उसने खिड़की से झांककर देखा। युवक पंखे से लटका हुआ दिखा। कर्मचारी ने इसकी सूचना हाेटल मालिक शुभम पिता दिलीप राठाैर काे दी। राठाैर ने काेतवाली पुलिस काे बताया। सुबह 10.30 बजे पुलिस हाेटल में पहुंची और शव काे नीचे उतारा।

तीन में से बीयर की दाे बाेतलें खाली थी, एक में सल्फास घुली हुई थी : काेतवाली टीआई कमलसिंह पवार के अनुसार पुलिस ने कमरे की तलाशी ली ताे तीन बीयर की बाेतलें मिली। इसमें दाे बाेतलें खाली थी। एक में सल्फास घुली हुई थी। आशंका है कि उसने बीयर के साथ मिलाकर सल्फास भी पी ली हाे। इसका खुलासा पीएम के बाद ही चल पाएगा। एक कागज पर तीन नंबर लिखे हुए थे। इसमें से एक उसके भाई का था, दाे अन्य परिजन के थे। उसी नंबर से भाई काे सूचना दी।

मुरैना का रहने वाला था, देवास में है गजक की दुकान

टीआई पवार के अनुसार भूपेश और उसका परिवार मूलत: मुरैना का रहने वाला है। देवास में वह गजक की दुकान करता था। उसका बड़ा और छाेटा भाई इंदाैर में रहते हैं। हाेटल वालाें ने पिस्टल चलने की आवाज सुनने की बात से इनकार किया है। हालांकि जिस मैगजिन वाली पिस्टल से गाेली मारी है उसकी आवाज भी अधिक नहीं आती है। शुक्रवार देर शाम काे परिजन धार पहुंचे। पीएम शनिवार की सुबह किया जाएगा। फिलहाल मर्ग कायम कर लिया है। मामले में जांच की जा रही है।

