मोहनखेड़ा तीर्थ:ज्ञान पद की आराधना कर 45 आगम का महापूजन किया

राजगढ़3 घंटे पहले
  • शाश्वत नवपद ओलीजी आराधना का सातवां दिन, मुनि रजतचंद्रविजयजी नेे प्रवचन भी दिए

हम ज्ञानियों और गुणीजनों को नमन करते हैं। उनका सम्मान करते हैं तभी हमारे जीवन में ज्ञान प्रवेश करता है। यदि जीवन में ज्ञान ही नहीं है तो दया के भाव का प्रवेश नहीं हो पाएगा। भोजन के साथ पाचन जरूरी है, ज्ञान के साथ चिंतन जरूरी है और धन के साथ वितरण जरूरी है।

जीवन में सद् साहित्य अति आवश्यक है। सम्यकज्ञान रूपी दीपक यदि हमारे जीवन में प्रज्वलित होगा तभी यह जीव भटकने से बच पाएगा। ज्ञान के अभाव में ही संसार के सारे झगड़े फसाद होते हैं। मुंह के रास्ते से जाने वाला जहर एक व्यक्ति के मौत का कारण बनता है पर कानों से जाने वाला जहर पूरे परिवार को बर्बाद कर देता है।

यह बात आचार्य ऋषभचंद्रसूरिश्वरजी के शिष्य मुनि रजतचंद्रविजयजी ने माेहनखेड़ा तीर्थ पर चल रही नवपद ओलीजी की आराधना के दाैरान आराधकाें से कही। नवकार के 68 अक्षरों का सार बहुत ही कीमती बताते हुए कहा नवकार के प्रति श्रद्धा होगी तभी सिद्धचक्र नवपद ओलीजी आराधना करना सार्थक सिद्ध होगा।

सिद्धचक्र के नवपद शाश्वत हाेकर संसार के चक्र को तोड़ने की इसमें अपार शक्ति है। इस पद की आराधना ओम नमो नाणस्य मंत्र की साधना के साथ की जाती है। सातवें दिन मुनि ने श्रीपाल ओर मयणासुन्दरी रास के दोनों चरित्रों पर प्रकाश डाल व्याख्या की।

आराधकों ने सम्यकज्ञान पद की आराधना की

आराधकों ने नवपद आराधना ओलीजी के सातवें दिन सम्यकज्ञान पद की आराधना की। दाेपहर में ज्ञान पद की आराधना करते हुए 45 आगम के महापूजन का आयोजन किया। महापूजन की मुख्य पीठिका पर मनीषा संजय मूणत बोरी, रानी प्रफुलकुमार जैन थांदला एवं मोना दिनेश नाहर राणापुर ने लाभ लिया। ओलीजी आराधना का आयोजन टांडा निवासी राजेंद्रकुमार सौभागमल लोढ़ा, मधुबेन, टीना जयसिंह लोढ़ा परिवार द्वारा किया जा रहा है।

