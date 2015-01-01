पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Indore
  • Dhar
  • Worshiping Knowledge By Chanting The Om Namo Naanasya Mantra, The Sage Bhagwantas Revolved With The Dev Vandan Method.

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

ज्ञान पंचमी:ओम नमो नाणस्य मंत्र का जाप कर की ज्ञान पूजा मुनि भगवंताें ने देव वंदन विधि से की परिक्रमा

राजगढ़5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मोहनखेड़ा तीर्थ सहित जैन मंदिराें में दीपावली के पांच दिन बाद हुआ कार्यक्रम, गुरुपद महापूजन का भी हुआ आयोजन

आदिनाथ राजेंद्र जैन श्वे. पेढ़ी ट्रस्ट माेहनखेड़ा तीर्थ के तत्वावधान में गुरुवार काे ज्ञान पंचमी का पर्व मनाया। आचार्य ऋषभचंद्रसूरिश्वरजी के शिष्य मुनि पियूषचंद्रविजयजी, रजतचंद्रविजयजी, रुपेंद्रविजयजी, जिनचंद्रविजयजी, जीतचंद्रविजयजी व साध्वी किरणप्रभाश्रीजी, सद्गुणाश्रीजी आदि ठाणा की निश्रा में दीपावली के नववर्ष, भगवान महावीर स्वामी के निर्वाण, गणधर गौतम स्वामीजी के केवलज्ञान दिवस एवं ज्ञानपंचमी के अवसर पर प्रातःकाल की बेला में ज्ञान पंचमी पर ओम नमो नाणस्य मंत्र के जाप के साथ ज्ञान की पूजा अर्चना की गई।

मुनि भगवंताें ने श्रावक-श्राविकाओं के साथ देव वंदन की विधि के साथ ज्ञान के 51 वें वंदन कर ज्ञान की परिक्रमा की। दोपहर में महोत्सव के लाभार्थी परिवार की ओर से दादा गुरुदेव की गुरुपद महापूजन का आयोजन हुआ।

इससे पूर्व रात में दादा गुरुदेव के समाधि मंदिर प्रांगण में भक्ति भावना के साथ दीपावली महोत्सव के लाभार्थी बाबूलाल धनराज, सुशीला देवी व शैलेषकुमार डोडिया गांधी धुंबड़िया परिवार का बहुमान आदिनाथ राजेंद्र जैन श्वे. पेढ़ी ट्रस्ट के महामंत्री फतेहलाल कोठारी, मैनेजिंग ट्रस्टी सुजानमल सेठ, ट्रस्टी जयंतिलाल बाफना, बाबूलाल खिमेसरा, मेघराज जैन, संजय सराफ, मांगीलाल रामाणी, आनन्दीलाल अम्बोर, सुखराज कबदी व मंत्रणा समिति सदस्य भेरूलाल गादिया एवं तीर्थ के महाप्रबंधक अर्जुनप्रसाद मेहता आदि ने ट्रस्ट की ओर से बहुमान किया।

कार्यक्रम में लाभार्थी बाबूलाल धुंबड़िया ने कहा प्रभु से मैं यह कामना करता हूं कि जब तक मैं हूं तब तक मेरा परिवार दीपावली महोत्सव हमेशा करवाता रहे। साथ ही परिवार से यह अपेक्षा करता हूं कि मेरा परिवार इस परम्परा का निर्वाह हमेशा करता रहे। पांच दिनों तक देवेश जैन मोहनखेड़ा ने भक्ति भावना से भक्तों को भाव विभोर किया।

जीवन में हमेशा ज्ञान अर्जित करने की भावना होना चाहिए

दीपावली पर्व के पांच दिन बाद गुरुवार को राजगढ़ के जैन समाजजन ने ज्ञान पंचमी पर मंदिरों में जाकर ज्ञान की पूजा आराधना की। बड़ों के साथ बच्चों में भी इस अवसर पर विशेष उत्साह दिखाई दिया। राजेंद्र भवन, नवरत्न आराधना भवन में ज्ञान की स्थापना की गई थी। बच्चों ने नोट बुक, पेंसिल, पेन आदि अर्पित कर वासक्षेप से पूजा की।

राजेंद्र भवन में चातुर्मास के लिए विराजित साध्वी कल्पलताश्रीजी ने ज्ञान की महत्ता पर प्रकाश डालते हुए कहा कि हम ज्ञान का अर्जन कर सब कुछ हासिल कर सकते हैं। जीवन में ज्ञान का बहुत अधिक महत्व है। ज्ञानी व्यक्ति अपना लक्ष्य संपूर्ण मनोयोग से हासिल करता है।

जबकि अज्ञानी व्यक्ति के जीवन में विभिन्न रुकावटें आती है। जीवन में हमेशा ज्ञान अर्जित करने की भावना होना चाहिए। राजेंद्र भवन में गत चार माह से साध्वी मंडल की निश्रा में तप आराधनाएं समाजजन कर रहे हैं। ज्ञान पंचमी के दिन सुबह से ही पूजा करने के लिए समाजजन के आने का क्रम प्रारंभ हो गया था।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकर्ज लेकर दुकान लगाई हूं, एक्को ग्राहक नहीं है, पहले इतनी भीड़ होती थी कि दुकान चलाने बाहर से लड़के बुलाने पड़ते थे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें