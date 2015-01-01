पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Indore
  • Dharmpuri
  • At The Time Of State, Due To The Arrival Of A Drum Oil, The Temple Used To Have Three Days Of Rains, 11 Silver Coins And Other Materials Were Also Reached.

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

अनदेखी:स्टेट के समय एक ड्रम तेल आने से मंदिर में तीन दिन हाेती थी राेशनी, 11 चांदी के सिक्के व अन्य सामग्री भी पहुंचते थे

धरमपुरी25 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

भूतभावन बिल्वामृतेश्वर महादेव जागीरदार कहने को तो अरबों की संपत्ति के मालिक हैं, लाखों रुपए प्रतिवर्ष आय है, करोड़ों की एफडी बैंकों में होने के बावजूद त्योहारों पर खर्च के लिए वे भक्तों के भरोसे हैं। कार्तिक पूर्णिमा को देव दीपावली मनाने के लिए दशकों से खर्च के नाम पर 11 रु. स्वीकृत हैं। जबकि त्योहार पर अनुमानित खर्च 25 हजार है।

कार्तिक पूर्णिमा को बेंट संस्थान में देव दीपावली मनाई जाती है। बेंट संस्थान माफी कार्यालय इंदौर के अधीन है। त्योहार मनाने के लिए मात्र 11 रु. मिलते हैं। मंदिर के पुजारी पं. वीरेंद्र व्यास बताते हैं कि धार स्टेट के समय त्योहार मनाने के लिए 11 चांदी के सिक्के, आतिशबाजी व अन्य सामग्री के साथ एक कोठी तेल दीये लगाने के लिए धार स्टेट से आता था।

मंदिर के शिखर से लेकर परिसर में दीये लगाए जाते थे। सेन समाज के परिवारों को संस्थान द्वारा कपास दिया जाता था जिससे वे लंबी बत्ती बनाते थे। जिनसे मंदिर देव दीपावली पर रोशन होता था। रोशनी तीन दिन की जाती थी। धार स्टेट के बाद संस्थान कमिश्नर माफी कार्यालय के अधीन हुआ। चांदी के सिक्कों का स्थान भारतीय मुद्रा ने ले लिया तब से ही 11 चांदी के सिक्कों के स्थान पर यह राशि 11 रु. कर दी गई। गुड़ी पड़वा, बसंत पंचमी, होली, दशहरा आदि त्योहार भी यहां मनाए जाते हैं लेकिन जागीरदार इन त्योहारों के खर्च के लिए भक्तों के भरोसे ही रहते हैं।

अथाह संपत्ति के मालिक हैं जागीरदार
जागीरदार के बेंट संस्थान के नाम पर धार, खरगोन, बड़वानी जिलों में 847 बीघा सिंचित कृषि भूमि है। कृषि के लिए इस जमीन की नीलामी से प्रतिवर्ष लाखों की आय, नगर में मुख्य मार्ग पर बेशकीमती जमीन जिस पर मार्केट बनना तय है। मुंबई से लेकर इंदौर तक की विभिन्न बैंकों में करोड़ाें रु. जमा, एक पुनर्वास स्थल में अधिग्रहित भूमि का 2003 में मिला मुआवजा करीब 1 करोड़ 48 लाख जो धार कलेक्टर के खाते में जमा है। नर्मदा के बीच तीन किलोमीटर में चारों ओर से नर्मदा नदी से घिरे पौराणिक टापू से बोर, इमली और जलाऊ लकड़ी नीलामी से होने वाली आय सब संस्थान के खाते में जमा होती है।

त्योहार का खर्च अनुमानित
देव दीपावली के खर्च के बारे में पं. व्यास बताते हैं कि आतिशबाजी, तीन दिन रोशनी और पूर्णिमा पर दीपक यदि शिखर से परिसर तक लगाए जाएं, पेठे का प्रसाद आदि पर अनुमानित खर्च करीब 20 से 25 हजार होता है। इसके लिए प्रशासन की तरफ से काेई मदद नहीं मिलती।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंचैम्पियन मुंबई के सूर्यकुमार और ईशान टॉप स्कोरर; संदीप ने कोहली को रिकॉर्ड 7 बार आउट किया - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था से जुड़ने का प्रस्ताव मिल सकता है। इस मौके को हाथ से ना जाने दे। इसके साथ अपने स्वयं के कार्यों के प्रति भी जागरूक रहें। और अपनी योजनाओं को गोपनीय तरीके से क्रियान्वि...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें