राजसात किए वाहनाें के निर्णय में देरी:आबकारी विभाग और थाना परिसर में ही सड़ने लगे हैं वाहन

धरमपुरी24 मिनट पहले
पुलिस, आबकारी, खनिज, परिवहन और वन विभाग द्वारा राजसात धाराओं में जब्त किए जाने वाले वाहन विभागों के परिसर में पड़े हाेकर सड़ने लगे हैं। न्यायालय में प्रकरण हाेने से निर्णय आने के बाद ऐसे वाहनों को शासन नीलाम करता है। निर्णय में देरी के कारण वाहनों की दुर्दशा भंगार में बिकने लायक रह जाती है। यदि सरकार इस पर ध्यान देकर नियमों में संशाेधन कर जब्त वाहनों को तत्काल नीलामी कर दे तो इससे पक्षकार और शासन दोनों का फायदा है।

पूरे प्रदेश ही नहीं अपितु देश का शायद ही ऐसा कोई पुलिस थाना परिसर और आबकारी कार्यालय परिसर हो जहां विभाग द्वारा राजसात की धाराओं में जब्तशुदा वाहनों की भरमार ना हो। इन वाहनों पर चलने वाले प्रकरण के निराकरण के बाद फैसला पक्षकार के हक में होने पर उन्हें सौंप देता है या फैसला शासन के पक्ष में होने पर शासन ऐसे वाहनों को नीलाम कर राशि शासन के खजाने में जमा होती है। फैसला किसी के भी पक्ष में होता है लेकिन प्रकरण के निर्णय आने तक वाहन की स्थिति इतनी खराब हो जाती है कि पक्षकार और शासन को उन वाहनों काे बेचने या नीलामी में भंगार का भाव ही मिल पाता है।

महंगी कारों सहित लाखों के वाहन सड़ रहे
वर्तमान में आबकारी विभाग के परिसर में दो ट्रक, 2 बुलेराे, स्कार्पियों, शेवरलेट कार, एसेंट कार, स्विफ्ट कार, दो मारूति वेन और दो मारूति 800 सड़ रही है। जिनकी अनुमानित कीमत करीब 40 लाख होगी। वहीं स्थानीय थाने पर 1 ट्रक, 1 डंपर, 1 स्कूल बस, 1 टैंकर, 1 ट्राॅली, 1 टवेरा, 1 मैक्सी केब, 1 कार के साथ करीब 50 बाइक जब्ती में पड़ी हैं। जिनकी अनुमानित कीमत भी लाखों रु. है। यदि ये वाहन तत्काल नीलाम हो जाते तो शासन को एक ही तहसील से करोड़ों का राजस्व मिलता। इससे अंदाजा लगाया जा सकता है कि यदि पूरे प्रदेश में अरबों रु. कीमत के वाहन सड़ रहे। जिनका फायदा ना पक्षकार को है ना शासन को। इनके वर्षों से खड़े रहने के कारण परिसर की जगह अलग घेरती है। जिससे कही ना कही सफाई अभियान को भी धक्का पहुंचता है।

ऐसे बढ़ सकती है राशि
पुलिस, आबकारी, खनिज, परिवहन और वन विभाग की राजसात की कार्रवाई के बाद ही उक्त वाहनों को तत्काल नीलामी प्रक्रिया कर राशि शासन के खजाने में जमा कर दी जाए। जिससे सरकार को राजस्व की बड़ी राशि इससे प्राप्त हो सकेगी। वहीं यदि न्यायालय से फैसला यदि पक्षकार के पक्ष में होता है तो नीलामी की राशि शासन पक्षकार को विभाग द्वारा भुगतान कर दे।

दो पहिया वाहन मेक कंपनी खरीदे
चोरी, लावारिस या राजसात की धाराओं में जब्त बाइक निर्माता कंपनी को बाजार मूल्य पर खरीदने का नियम बनाने से राजस्व का फायदा होगा। चोरी होने वाले दो पहिया वाहन का बीमा कंपनी के भुगतान के बाद वाहन मालिक लेने नहीं आता जो थाने में रखे- रखे सड़ जाती है। यदि बाइक बनाने वाली कंपनी के डीलर उक्त बाइकों का खरीदेंगे तो शासन के राजस्व में बड़ा लाभ मिलेगा।

ये होगा फायदा
तत्काल नीलामी प्रक्रिया से जहां पुलिस, आबकारी, वन और खनिज विभाग के कार्यालय परिसरों में जब्त वाहन जगह नहीं घेरेंगे वाहनों का सड़ना बंद होगा। साफ सफाई भी बनी रहेगी। तत्काल नीलामी से मिलने वाली राशि से शासन के राजस्व में भी बढ़ोतरी होगी।

