पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

बैंक के कर्ज से परेशान किसान ने फांसी लगाई:किसान ने फांसी लगाकर की आत्महत्या, परिजन बोले- बैंक वाले कर रहे थे परेशान

गंधवानीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

बैंक के कर्ज से परेशान हाेकर मंगलवार काे किसान ने फांसी लगा ली। घटना तहसील के गांव धनाेरा में हुई है। मृतक जाेगड़ा पिता अनसिंह (42) है। मृतक के परिजन का कहना है कि बैंक वाले घर अाकर बार-बार परेशान कर रहे थे। लाेन के तनाव की वजह से जाेगड़ा ने यह कदम उठाया है।

मामले में पुलिस ने मर्ग कायम कर जांच शुरू कर दी है। मामले में बैंक मैनेजर का कहना है कि किसान को बैंक से कोई नोटिस नहीं दिया और न ही कोई किस्त जमा कराने का कहने उनके घर गया।

मृतक के भतीजे रमेश पिता भूरसिंह ने बताया जाेगड़ा ने भारतीय स्टेट बैंक से डेढ़ लाख रुपए का ऋण लिया था। लाेन की किश्त जमा करने के लिए बैंक जाेगड़ा पर दबाव बना रही थी। करीब एक साल पहले बैंक ने मृतक काे नाेटिस पहुंचाया था।

लाॅकडाउन की वजह से कुछ समय बैंक ने राहत दी। मगर अनलाॅक हाेने के बाद बैंक द्वारा पुन: जाेगड़ा पर किश्त जमा करने पर दबाव बनाया जाने लगा। मृतक ने फसल बिक्री से आए रुपयाें में से कुछ राशि जमा कराने का कहा था।

फिर भी बैंक की ओर से दबाव बनाया जा रहा था। इसी से परेशान हाेकर जाेगड़ा ने पेड़ पर फांसी पर फंदा डालकर उस पर झूल गया। सूचना मिलने पर माैके पर पहुंचे परिजन ने जाेगड़ा काे उतारकर अस्पताल ले गया। जहां डाॅक्टराें ने उसे मृत घाेषित कर दिया। पुलिस ने पीएम कराने के बाद शव परिजन काे साैंप दिया है।
कोई नोटिस नहीं दिया
मेरी जून माह से यहां ज्वानिंग हुई है। मेरे या ब्रांच के द्वारा इन 5 माह में किसी प्रकार का कोई नोटिस नहीं दिया। ना ही किस्त के लिए कभी इन्हें सूचना की गई है।
कैलाश नर्गेश, मैनेजर, एसबीआई

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआज करवाचौथ और महिलाओं का IPL; कंगना पर फिर केस और वियना में मुंबई जैसा हमला - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें