पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

गणवेश:256 महिला समूहों के 1.84 करोड़ 20 दिन पहले आ गए, उन्हें देने की प्रक्रिया अब भी शुरू नहीं हुई

झाबुआ5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 2018 में गणवेश सिलाई का 20% पैसा अब आया

जिले के प्रायमरी और मिडिल स्कूल के बच्चों को दी गई गणवेश का बकाया 1 करोड़ 84 लाख रुपए जिले को मिल चुका है। इसे 20 दिन से ज्यादा हो गए, लेकिन अभी तक ये राशि उन 256 महिला स्व सहायता समूहों को देने की प्रक्रिया शुरू नहीं की, जिन्होंने ड्रेस दी थी।

ये कुल राशि का 20 प्रतिशत था जो काम पूरा होने के बाद दिया जाना था। लेकिन डेढ़ साल बाद आया। अब नई प्रक्रिया शुरू हो चुकी है। डीपीएम का कहना है एक हफ्ते में पैसा जमा करा देंगे। एनआरएलएम (मध्यप्रदेश डे ग्रामीण आजीविका परियोजना) के स्व सहायता समूहों के माध्यम से ड्रेस दी गई थी। करीब 10 करोड़ रुपए का काम हुआ था।

शिकायतें आई कि गणवेश महिलाओं से सिलवाने की बजाय, सप्लायरों से रेडीमेड ले ली गई। शुरुआत में गुणवत्ता ठीक थी, लेकिन बाद में कम गुणवत्ता के कपड़े वाली ड्रेस बच्चों को दी गई। नई प्रक्रिया में सप्लायर सक्रिय हो गए हैं। राजनीतिक दलों के लोग एनआरएलएम के दफ्तरों के चक्कर काट रहे हैं। कर्मचारियों को नेताओं के पास ले जाया जा रहा है।

दो बार कायदे बदले, अब पोर्टल से होगे ऑर्डर

इस साल गणवेश देने की प्रक्रिया जुलाई में शुरू हुई। इसे तीन महीने में पूरा होना था, लेकिन बार-बार सिस्टम बदलने से काम शुरू नहीं हो सका। पहले ब्लॉक स्तर पर टेंडर किए, इन्हें निरस्त कर समूहों को अधिकार दिए गए और अब पोर्टल के माध्यम से ऑर्डर प्लेस करने का सिस्टम बन गया। एनआरएलएम के डीपीएम विशाल राय ने बताया, जीविका डॉट जीओवी डॉट इन पोर्टल पर समूहों को रजिस्टर होना है।

इस पर वो स्कूलों की मैपिंग डालेंगे और उस हिसाब से ऑर्डर प्लेस होगा। स्कूलों और दर्ज बच्चों की जानकारी समूहों को हैं। अब तक 235 से ज्यादा समूह रजिस्टर हो चुके हैं। इस साल लगभग 1 लाख 90 हजार के लगभग बच्चों को गणवेश देना है। हर बच्चे को 300 रुपए प्रति ड्रेस के हिसाब से दो-दो ड्रेस देना है। 11 करोड़ से ज्यादा का काम है, इसलिए सप्लायरों की नजर है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपाकिस्तान की संसद में लगे मोदी-मोदी के नारे? न्यूज चैनल का दावा पड़ताल में झूठ निकला - फेक न्यूज़ एक्सपोज़ - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें