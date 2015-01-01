पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

एजुकेशन:ऑनलाइन नहीं हुई परीक्षा, आईटीआई के 234 छात्रों को आना पड़ा कॉलेज

झाबुआ4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • स्किल ट्रेनिंग की परीक्षा में ड्राइंग बनाना होती है, यह घर से नहीं कर सकते इसलिए

कोरोना के कारण स्कूल खुल नहीं रहे, पढ़ाई ऑनलाइन हो रही है और परीक्षाएं या तो ऑनलाइन हो रही है या ओपन बुक सिस्टम से। लेकिन आईटीआई के बच्चों को एक पर्चा देने कॉलेज तक आना ही पड़ा। सोमवार और मंगलवार को सभी कक्षाओं के 4 पेपर यहां हो रहे हैं। ये पेपर स्किल ट्रेनिंग का है।

परीक्षा इसलिए रखना पड़ी, क्योंकि स्किल ट्रेनिंग की एग्जाम में मशीनों की जानकारी और ड्राइंग बनाना होती है। ये सब उपकरणों के साथ होता है और घर से ये कर पाना संभव नहीं है। बाकी विषयों की एग्जाम ऑनलाइन ही की जा रही है। झाबुआ आईटीआई कॉलेज में ऐसे 234 बच्चे परीक्षा देने पहुंचे।

इस साल के 210 नए एडमिशन वालों की परीक्षा अभी नहीं है। कोरोना के कारण इस बार 74 सीट खाली रह गई। 284 की क्षमता के मुकाबले 210 एडमिशन हुए। दूसरे स्कूल-कॉलेजों की तरह आईटीआई में ज्यादा पढ़ाई ऑनलाइन भी नहीं हो पा रही। इसका सबसे बड़ा कारण ज्यादातर अध्ययन पढ़ने के साथ सीखने का है।

यहां के बच्चों को मशीनों की जानकारी लेना पड़ती है, उन्हें चलाना सीखना होता है। उनका सिस्टम समझना होता है। ये सब ऑनलाइन सिर्फ समझ सकते हैं, लेकिन कर नहीं सकते। ऐसे में सितंबर से ही 25 प्रतिशत से ज्यादा छात्र-छात्राएं नियमित रूप से पहुंच रहे हैं। जो ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई हो रही है, उसके लिए ऑल इंडिया एक जैसा सिस्टम बना हुआ है। वीडियो देखकर ही समझना है।

इनकी हो रही परीक्षा

  • एक साल के कोर्स वाले 2019 में भर्ती हुए 74 विद्यार्थी।
  • दो साल के कोर्स वाले 2019 में भर्ती हुए 78 विद्यार्थी।
  • 2018 में प्रवेश लेने वाले वो 82 विद्यार्थी, जिनके विषय बचे हुए हैं।
  • दो दिन में दो शिफ्ट में चार पर्चे हो जाएंगे।

बाकी जगह ऐसे हो रही परीक्षा

  • कॉलेजों की परीक्षाएं ओपन बुक सिस्टम से हुई। इसमें पर्चे या तो सेंटर से घर ले जाकर या ऑनलाइन डाउनलोड करके उत्तर लिखकर जमा करना थे।
  • निजी स्कूलों में ऑनलाइन एक्जाम हुई। सरकारी स्कूलों में भी ओपर बुक सिस्टम अपनाया जा रहा है।
  • दसवीं और बारहवीं की बोर्ड एग्जाम केंद्रों पर कराई जा सकती है। इसकी तैयारियां शुरू कर दी हैं। बच्चों के बीच दूरी रखने के लिए केंद्रों की संख्या बढ़ाई जा रही है।

ये परीक्षा ऑनलाइन संभव नहीं
^ये वाला प्रश्न पत्र ऑनलाइन संभव नहीं है। यहां कोरोना से बचाव के सारे इंतजाम किए गए थे। गाइडलाइन के अनुसार दूर-दूर बैठक व्यवस्था की गई। वेल्डर, फिटर और इलेक्ट्रिशियन तीनों विषय में एक-एक पेपर इसका है।
मोहनसिंह गरवाल, प्राचार्य, आईटीआई कॉलेज

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयूट्यूब से सीखी एरोबिक्स की ट्रेनिंग, मां-बहन थीं पहली क्लाइंट, अब कमाती हैं लाख रुपए महीना - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें