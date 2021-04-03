पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चोरी:माताजी मंदिर में चोरी के 24 दिन बाद भी आरोपी गिरफ्त से दूर

झाबुआ2 घंटे पहले
ब्लॉक कॉलोनी स्थित अंबे माता मंदिर व हनुमान मंदिर में 10 जनवरी को हुई चोरी के 25 दिन गुजरने के बाद भी कालीदेवी पुलिस आरोपियों तक नहीं पहुंच पाई है। इससे ग्राम वासियों में पुलिस के प्रति आक्रोश पनप रहा है। ग्रामीणों का कहना है माताजी मंदिर पर पुलिस का स्थायी गश्ती पॉइंट है। अगर वहां 10 जनवरी को पुलिस जवानों की ड्यूटी होती तो शायद चोर मंदिर में चोरी करने में सफल नहीं होते। मंदिर समिति के पवन शर्मा ने कहा घटना के 24 दिन बाद भी पुलिस का आरोपियों तक नही पहुंच पाना समझ से परे हैं। मंदिर में चोरी श्रद्धालुओं की आस्था पर चोट है। श्रद्धालुओं ने अपनी गाड़ी कमाई में से धन संग्रह कर माताजी का शृंगार करवाया था। इस संबंध में थाना प्रभारी नरेंद्रसिंह राठौर का कहना है मंदिर पर हुई चोरी की घटना के आरोपियों की पुलिस तलाश कर रही है जैसे ही आरोपी ट्रेस होंगे उन्हें गिरफ्तार कर न्यायालय में पेश किया जाएगा।

सीसीटीवी में कैद, हुलिया पहचान में नहीं आ रहा
मंदिर जाने वाले रास्ते पर लगे सीसीटीवी कैमरे के फुटेज में बजरंगबली मंदिर का ताला तोड़ते चार बदमाश दिखाई दे रहे हैं। दूरी ज्यादा होने से उनका हुलिया क्लियर नहीं है। उधर, कस्बे में है पुलिस के 4 स्थाई गश्ती पॉइंट है। इसमें ग्राम पंचायत, माताजी मंदिर, बस स्टैंड के साथ रोटला रोड व ग्राम रामा में पुलिस के स्थाई गश्ती पॉइंट है। 10 जनवरी को जब मंदिर में चोरी हुई थी उस समय मंदिर पर गश्ती दल नहीं था जिसके कारण मंदिर में चोरी करने में चोर सफल हुए।

