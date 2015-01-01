पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गिरफ्तारी:लगातार तीन दिनों तक लूट करने वाले गिरोह के 5 बदमाश पकड़ाए, दो फरार

झाबुआ29 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 76 हजार रुपए नकद, दो बाइक, देशी कट्‌टा और दूसरे हथियार मिले उनके पास से

11 से 13 नवंबर के बीच 3 लूट करने और 31 अक्टूबर को मालटोड़ी में सूने मकान में चोरी करने वाले गिरोह के 5 आरोपियों को पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार कर लिया। गिरोह के दो सदस्य फरार हो गए। रविवार रात थांदला पुलिस ने इन आरोपियों को मुखबिर की सूचना पर थांदला बायपास से पकड़ा। ये भाजपा नेता सोनी के पेट्रोल पंप में लूट की योजना बना रहे थे। थांदला और काकनवानी थानाक्षेत्र में लगातार तीन दिनों तक हुई लूट की घटनाओं के बाद पुलिस पर काफी दबाव था। थांदला मंडी में सब्जी व्यापारी का रुपयों से भरा बैग ले जाने वाले बदमाश भी इसी गिरोह के हैं।

मंगलवार को एसपी आशुतोष गुप्ता ने थांदला पहुंचकर आरोपियों के पकड़े जाने की जानकारी दी। उन्होंने बताया, पुलिस टीम को गिरोह का पता लगाकर जल्दी पकड़ने के निर्देश दिए गए थे। पकड़े गए आरोपियों में से कुछ पर कई मामले पहले से दर्ज हैं। वो इन प्रकरणों में फरार चल रहे थे। आरोपियों के पास से 76 हजार रुपए नकद, एक टेबलेट टूटा हुआ, एक केलक्यूलेटर, रजिस्टर बंधन बैंक का, एक लाल रंग का अंगूठा स्कैन करने वाली मशीन, लोन के खाली कागजात, दो बिना नंबर की बाइक, एक देशी कट्‌टा, दो जिंदा कारतूस, एक गोफन, एक बांस की लकड़ी, एक लोहे का धारदार छुरा, एक फालिया और एक सरिया बरामद किया गया।

अरोपियों को पकड़ने में एसडीओपी थांदला मनोहर गवली, टीआई झाबुआ कोतवाली सुरेंद्रसिंह गाडरिया, थांदला सब इंस्पेक्टर नरेश निनामा, शोभाराम चौहान, सुनीता चौहान, एएसआई लक्ष्मणसिंह, मदन मोहन, राजेंद्र, हेड कांस्टेबल रमेश मिनामा, रवि, शैलेंद्र, अशोक, सुनील, महेश, सुर्यकांत, कांस्टेबल विजय, नाहरसिंह, बलीराम, अक्षय, अर्जुन, अनिल, पहाड़सिंह,प्रकाश, महेंद्र नायक, रतन, चंद्रभान, योगेश, भेरूसिंह, आशीष, विजय, मंगलेश पाटीदार, महेश प्रजापति, संदीप बघेल ने सक्रिय भूमिका निभाई।

ये वारदातें करने का आरोप है बदमाशों पर

  • थांदला में 11 नवंबर की सुबह 7:30 बजे शिवशक्ति सब्जी भंडार नई मंडी सब्जी की दुकान से 35 हजार रुपए से भरा बैग चुराकर ले गए।
  • 12 नवंबर को काकानवानी से परविलया जा रहे मनोज के साथ चिकलिया फाटे पर लूट हुई। आरोपी 33200 रुपए छीनकर भाग गए।
  • 13 नवंबर को फरियादी राजेश के साथ अज्ञात व्यक्तियों ने मारपीट कर 96,290 रुपए से भरा बैग और सामान छीन लिया। बंधन बैंक के कर्मचारी थे पीड़ित।
  • एक अन्य घटना 31 अक्टूबर को मेघनगर थानाक्षेत्र के मालटोड़ी में हुई। बहादुरसिंह घर से बदमाश सोने व चांदी के जेवर, साढ़े 3 हजार रुपए नकद ले गए।

डकैती की योजना बनाते ये आरोपी पकड़े गए

  • गोरू पिता तेरू गुंडिया (24) निवासी चोरमांडली। गोरू पर 5 केस दर्ज हैं।
  • दीवान पिता तोलिया वसुनिया (27) निवासी उमरादरा। उस पर 4 केस दर्ज हैं।
  • रणजीत उर्फ राजेश पिता छेतु निनामा (23) निवासी वडवारा कतवारा। उस पर 4 केस दर्ज हैं।
  • सिलु उर्फ चिलू पिता मीहिया बिलवाल (28) निवासी घाटिया पिटोल। सिलु पर दो केस दर्ज हैं।
  • बाबु पिता रालू डामोर (34) निवासी चैनपुरा। इस पर 2 केस दर्ज हैं।

फरार आरोपी
कमलेश पिता नाना परमार निवासी मोद, अनसिंह पिता मनजी कामलिया निवासी खड़कोई।
सिलु के खिलाफ कोर्ट ने स्थायी वारंट जारी किया है। आरोपियों पर 32500 रुपए का इनाम रखा है।’
आशुतोष गुप्ता, एसपी

