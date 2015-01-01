पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोविड अपडेट:50 दिन बाद जिले में एक दिन में 22 नए कोरोना मरीज मिले

झाबुआ2 घंटे पहले
  • 30 दिन बाद एक्टिव केस 100 के पार
  • स्वास्थ्य अमला अभी हर दिन 450 के आसपास सैंपल ले रहा है

कोरोना फिर से बढ़ रहा है। जिले में 50 दिन बाद एक दिन में 20 से ज्यादा केस मिले। शनिवार को 22 नए संक्रमित पाए गए। इसके पहले 2 अक्टूबर को 23 केस मिले थे। इसके बाद के दिनों में से ज्यादातर एक दिन में 10 से कम केस सामने आए। एक्टिव केस की संख्या में भी इजाफा हुआ है। 30 दिन बाद एक्टिव केस 100 का आंकड़ा पार कर गए। शनिवार को एक्टिव केस 101 थे। इसके पहले 22 अक्टूबर को 101 एक्टिव केस थे।

बढ़ता संक्रमण खतरनाक साबित हो सकता है। अक्टूबर में संक्रमण की रफ्तार सबसे कम रही, लेकिन आखिरी दिनों में अचानक बढ़ोतरी ने चिंता बढ़ा दी है। अब कुल एक्टिव केस 1862 हो गए हैं। अभी हर दिन 450 के आसपास सैंपल लिए जा रहे हैं।

हालांकि ये आंकड़ा कर्फ्यू

जैसी सख्ती के बराबर नहीं है। राज्य शासन ने निर्देश दिए हैं कि जहां टेस्ट के मुबाकले 5 प्रतिशत या उससे ज्यादा पॉजिटिव केस आते हैं, वहां रात का कर्फ्यू लगाया जा सकता है। लेकिन शनिवार को एक केस भी ज्यादा होता तो ये स्थिति बन सकती है। ऐसे में आने वाले दिनों में इसकी संभावना से इंकार नहीं किया जा सकता।

महीने वार ये रही स्थिति

महीना संक्रमित मौत हुई
मई 13 01
जून 06 00
जुलाई 119 02
अगस्त 514 06
सितंबर 787 08
अक्टूबर 287 00
नवंबर 149 03

(21 तारीख तक)

समझें, किस तरह फिर बढ़ रहा संक्रमण

2 अक्टूबर को 23 केस मिले थे। इसके बाद 21 नवंबर को 22 केस मिले। 22 अक्टूबर को एक्टिव केस 101 थे। इसके बाद 21 नवंबर को 101 पर वापस पहुंच गए। जिले में संक्रमण की रफ्तार बढ़ने के बाद सबसे कम एक्टिव केस 10 नवंबर को 65 थे।

