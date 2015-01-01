पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रचार प्रसार का अभाव:56 महल संग्रहालय में रखी दुर्लभ वस्तुएं व प्रतिमाअाें काे ठीक कराएगा प्रशासन, पर्यटकाें के लिए बनेगा आकर्षण का केंद्र

मांडूएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • आदिवासी संस्कृति, जनजातीय जीवन और कला का केंद्र हाेकर पर्यटकाें की पहुंच से दूर है 56 महल संग्रहालय

मांडू का 56 महल संग्रहालय आदिवासी संस्कृति, जनजातीय जीवन और कला का अद्भुत केंद्र है। इस संग्रहालय में विविध कला दीर्घाओं के माध्यम से जनजातीय जीवन शैली को दिखाया गया है।

तत्कालीन आईएएस डॉ. राजेश राजौरा और जिला पंचायत सीईओ अमित अग्रवाल ने इस महल और संग्रहालय को पर्यटकों के लिए आकर्षण का केंद्र बनाया था। इनके धार से जाने के बाद इसका प्रचार-प्रसार नहीं हो पाया और अब यह स्थान पर्यटकाें से दूर हाे गया। जबकि यह स्थान पर्यटकों के लिए आकर्षण का केंद्र बन सकता है। कलेक्टर आलोक कुमार सिंह हालही में यहां पहुंच कर इसके कायाकल्प की बात कही थी।

इस संग्रहालय में मप्र में निवासरत जनजातीय समूहों की कला, संस्कृति, परंपरा और जीवन उपयोगी शिल्प चित्रों, रहन-सहन तथा रीति-रिवाजों के चित्रों व मूर्तियों के माध्यम से प्रदर्शित किया गया है।

यहां मुखौटे, अग्नि प्रज्वलन के साधन, देवी-देवताओं की मूर्तियां, कृषि उपकरण, पेंटिग्स, अस्त्र-शस्त्र, पोषाकें, कंघियां, जूते, खड़ाऊ, घास के सुनहरे आभूषण, विभिन्न जनजातियों के नृत्यों के माॅडल, मिट्टी के बर्तन, वस्त्र निर्माण, फॉसिल, टोपी, ढोलक, खुदाई से प्राप्त मूर्तियां, पाषाण युग के भित्ति चित्र आदि शामिल है। इस संग्रहालय में रखी गई कलाकृतियां भी आदिवासियों द्वारा ही बनाई गई है। इस संग्रहालय का उद्देश्य जनजातीय जीवन शैली को समझना और उसे आम जनता तक पहुंचाना था। भाेज शाेध संस्थान के निदेशक डाॅ. दीपेंद्र शर्मा ने बताया पर्यटन में लोक दर्शन और लोक संस्कृति का अपना महत्व है।

मांडू एक ऐसा ऐतिहासिक स्थल है जहां पुरातत्व के साथ लोक संस्कृति और प्रकृति का अद्वितीय संगम है। वनांचल का कुछ प्रतिनिधित्व करती छप्पन महल संग्रहालय में एक कला वीथिका है। जिसे और समृद्ध किया जाना चाहिए। वर्तमान वीथिका को भी संरक्षण की आवश्यकता है। इसका कायाकल्प हाेने से मांडू आने वाले देशी-विदेशी पर्यटकों के लिए यह एक अतिरिक्त सौगात हाे सकती है।

इन कलाकृतियाें काे फिर से ठीक कराएंगे

जिला पंचायत के कुछ कलाकार है। हम उनके माध्यम से इन कलाकृतियों को फिर से ठीक कराएंगे। यहां कुछ संस्कृति से जुड़ी कलाकृतियों को भी मूर्त रूप देने का काम शीघ्र किया जाएगा।

-संतोष वर्मा, सीईओ, जिला पंचायत धार

संबंधित विभाग के साथ मिलकर कायाकल्प किया जाएगा

यहां जाे कलाकृतियां हैं उन्हें ठीक कराते हुए पर्यटकाें के लिए इसे आकर्षण का केंद्र बनाएंगे। मौके पर पहुंचकर स्थिति देखी है। संबंधित विभाग के साथ मिलकर कायाकल्प किया जाएगा। इसकी कार्ययोजना भी बनवा रहे हैं।

-आलोक कुमार सिंह, कलेक्टर धार

