पर्व:700 कर्मचारियों-ग्रामीणों को बांटे कपड़े, बर्तन और मिठाई

झाबुआ/ मेघनगर3 घंटे पहले
माइनिंग कंपनी एसआर फेरो अलॉय के बृजेंद्र शर्मा और राजेंद्र नायक ने काजली डुंगरी में अपनी खदान और फैक्ट्री के कर्मचारियों व ग्रामीणों को दिवाली के उपहार दिए। 750 से ज्यादा लोगों को उपहार में नए कपड़े, बर्तन और मिठाई के पैकेट पर्व पर बांटे गए। इस दौरान भाजपा नेता श्यामा ताहेड़ भी मौजूद थे। शुक्रवार को आयोजन किया गया।

बृजेंद्र शर्मा ने कहा, सार्थक दीपावली तभी है, जब हर कोई प्रसन्न रहे और संतुष्ट होकर त्योहार मनाए। हमारे सभी स्टाफ मेंबर्स और लेबर को सामग्री बांटी गई। राजेंद्र नायक ने बताया, हर साल हम इस तरह का प्रयास करते हैं। ये उसी तरह की भावना है जो पड़ोसी की पड़ोसी के लिए और नियोक्ता की कर्मचारियों के लिए होना चाहिए।

