योजना के हाल बेहाल:72 लाख की नलजल योजना : खच्चरटोड़ी में नल दो साल से लगे, पानी नहीं आता, कई वॉल्व खराब

खच्चरटोड़ी5 घंटे पहले
लापरवाही : ट्यूबवेल के मुंह खुले
  • पीएचई विभाग : डेढ़ साल से दे रहे पानी
  • हकीकत : कई नलों में पानी नहीं पहुंचा

मेघनगर जनपद के अंतर्गत आने वाली ग्राम पंचायत खच्चरटोड़ी में 72 लाख की मुख्यमंत्री ग्राम नलजल योजना के हाल बेहाल हैं। योजना में मिलने वाला पानी कई फलियों तक नहीं पहुंच पाया। नयागांव खालसा में ठेकेदार द्वारा नल तो काफी समय पहले लगा दिए गए, लेकिन इनमें पानी नहीं आता।

नाई टोड़ी में लाइन डाल दी, लेकिन नल नहीं लगाए। दूसरे दो फलियों में भी पानी सप्लाय नहीं किया जा रहा। लुहार टोड़ी गांव में पिछले एक माह से वॉल्व खराब होने के कारण पानी नही मिला। दूसरी ओर लाेक स्वास्थ्य यांत्रिकी विभाग (पीएचई) के अफसर और ठेकेदार दावा करते हैं कि डेढ़ साल से नियमित सप्लाय हो रहा है।

ग्रामीणों को पानी मिल सके इसके लिए 72 लाख की पेयजल योजना स्वीकृत हुई थी। गांव में योजना के तहत सूरत (गुजरात) के ठेकेदार ने 50 हजार लीटर पानी की क्षमता वाली टंकी का निर्माण किया। गांव में करीब 4 किलोमीटर पाइपलाइन डाली गई। लेकिन इस काम में भी कई खामियां रह गईं। पाइपलाइन डालते समय खोदे गए रोड सुधारे नहीं, जबकि ये ठेकेदार को रिपेयर करना थे।

वॉल्व नहीं लगाने से भी समस्या : वॉल्वमैन के अनुसार वॉल्व की कमी के कारण गांव में पानी नहीं जा रहा है। गांव में तीन वाल्व लग जाते हैं तो पेयजल समस्या से कुछ हद तक निजात मिल सकती है।

सीएम हेल्पलाइन की शिकायत भी बंद की

पेयजल समस्या से जूझ रहे ग्रामीणों ने सीएम हेल्पलाइन पर शिकायत की थी। जांच में पीएचई विभाग के अधिकारियों ने दावा किया की गांव के सभी नलों में पानी सुचारू रुप से जा रहा है। शिकायत को 7 महीने बाद बंद कर दिया गया। जबकि ग्रामीण आज भी पेयजल समस्या झेल रहे हैं।

हमने भी अवगत कराया

ग्रामीणों को पेयजल समस्या होने पर कई बार पीएचई के अधिकारियों को अवगत करा चुके हैं। समस्या का समाधान नहीं किया जा रहा है। वॉल्व का भी कई बार बोला है।
-किशोर कटारा, सचिव, ग्रापं खच्चरटोड़ी

