अनदेखी:90 लाख में हो रहा जिला अस्पताल का जीर्णोद्धार काम की रफ्तार धीमी, ठेकेदार को दिया नोटिस

झाबुआ4 घंटे पहले
  • कलेक्टर ने किया निरीक्षण, पिछली बार काम जल्दी करने को कहा था, अस्पताल वालों ने नहीं दिया

जिला अस्पताल का जीर्णोद्धार कार्य काफी धीमी गति से चल रहा है। कलेक्टर ने इस पर नाराजगी जताई है। मंगलवार को कलेक्टर रोहितसिंह ने जिला अस्पताल का औचक निरीक्षण किया।

यहां जीर्णोद्धार के काम की गति कम देख ठेकेदार को नोटिस जारी करने को कहा। सफाई व्यवस्था को लेकर भी नाराजगी जताई। पिछली बार कलेक्टर ने जब निरीक्षण किया था, तब भी जीर्णोद्धार का काम तेज करने को कहा था। लेकिन अस्पताल वालों पर कोई असर नहीं हुआ।

ये देखा निरीक्षण में : पार्किंग व्यवस्था, फीवर क्लिनिक, जिला कोविड कमांड एवं नियंत्रण केंद्र देखा। वार्ड की खिड़कियों में मच्छरजाली पुरानी और खराब दिखी तो उन्हें बदलने को कहा। अग्निशामक यंत्र लगाने के निर्देश दिए कलेक्टर ने। आकस्मिक चिकित्सा कक्ष, पुरुष मेडिकल कक्ष, फिजियोथेरेपी यूनिट, पैथाेलॉजी विभाग, बायोकेमिस्ट्री कक्ष भी देखे। बरामदे में जाली लगाने के निर्देश दिए।

जिला अस्पताल के वर्तमान हालात

  • करीब 90 लाख रुपए का ठेका है जिला अस्पताल के जीर्णोद्धार कार्य का।
  • भोपाल से हुई थी टेंडर प्रक्रिया, राजस्थान के कांट्रेक्टर ने लिया ठेका। उसने यहां पेटी कांट्रेक्ट पर दिया।
  • एक साल में पूरा जीर्णोद्धार करना है, इस गति से काम समय पर पूरा होना मुश्किल।
  • ज्यादातर एसी बंद हैं, कई पंखे और लाइट बंद हैं। प्लास्टर उखड़ रहा और छतें बारिश में रिसती हैं।

नए आईसीयू का काम पूरा हुआ, हैंडओवर होना बाकी

कोविड-19 के लिए बनाए आईसीयू का काम पूरा हो गया है। ये हैंडओवर होना बाकी है। यहां भी कलेक्टर पहुंचे। सर्जिकल वार्ड तथा अतिरिक्त वार्ड का निरीक्षण किया। सुधार के निर्देश दिए। प्राइवेट वार्ड में रंगाई-पुताई करने, पर्याप्त बिजली व्यवस्था करने को कहा।

मरीजों को दिए जाने वाले भोजन की सूची लगाने को कहा। कलेक्टर ने बाल संप्रेक्षण गृह का दौरा भी किया। यहां पुताई और सफाई को कहा। उनके साथ सीईओ जिला पंचायत सिद्धार्थ जैन, सीएमएचओ डॉ. जयपालसिंह ठाकुर, सिविल सर्जन डाॅ. बीएस बघेल, नायब तहसीलदार हर्षल बहरानी भी थे।सिक्यूरिटी कंपनी का मसला अभी हल नहीं हुआ

कर्मचारियों को एक पत्र पर साइन करने के लिए बनाया जा रहा दबाव : जिला अस्पताल में सिक्युरिटी का नया ठेका हुआ है। इसे लेकर कई सारे पेंच फंसे हुए हैं। गार्ड के रूप में काम करने वाले कर्मचारियों पर एक पत्र और एनओसी साइन करने के लिए दबाव बनाया जा रहा है। एक पत्र पुराना वेतन बकाया नहीं होने का है। दूसरा कागज इसी कंपनी से जुड़ा है जिसने अभी ठेका लिया।

कुछ साल पहले भी इसी कंपनी का ठेका था। तब का कर्मचारियों का पीएफ बकाया है। अब ये लिखवाया जा रहा है कि पिछला कोई हिसाब नहीं है। गार्ड्स का कहना है, हमें तय वेतन से कम दिया गया था। बताया गया था कि ये पीएफ और दूसरे खातों में जमा हो रहा है। लेकिन अब नो ड्यूज साइन करने का दबाव बनाया जा रहा है।

