लोक अदालत:दो साल से अलग रह रहे दंपती हुए एक, भाइयों की दुश्मनी भी हुई दूर

झाबुआ3 घंटे पहले
  • लोक अदालत में 1 करोड़ 15 लाख के 53 एक्सीडेंट क्लेम हुए

नेशनल लोक अदालत में एक्सीडेंट क्लेम प्रकरण के 53 प्रकरण निपटाए गए। इनमें 1 करोड़ 15 लाख 13 हजार के क्लेम दिलाए गए। इनके अलावा बैंक वसूली, नपा, बिजली बिल वगैरह के 272 केस में 77 लाख 81 हजार 208 रुपए जमा कराए गए। जिला जज राजेश कुमार गुप्ता ने लोक अदालत का शुभारंभ किया। जिले में 12 खंडपीठों में त्वरित न्याय के लिए आपसी सहमति से निपटारे किए गए।

विशेष न्यायाधीश महेश शर्मा, अपर जिला न्यायाधीश राजेश देवलिया, अपर जिला जज संजय चौहान, मुख्य न्यायिक मजिस्ट्रेट गौरव प्रज्ञानन एवं अधिवक्ता संघ के अध्यक्ष बीएल.सोनी उद्घाटन में मौजूद थे। जिले की 12 खंडपीठ में से 3 पेटलावद तहसील न्यायालय और 2 थांदला के लिए बनाई गई थी।

सुबह 11 से शाम 6 बजे तक निपटारे हुए। लोक अदालत में 168 नियमित प्रकरण भी निराकृत हुए। इनमें 1,85,88,427 रुपए के अवार्ड देकर 597 पक्षकारों को लाभ दिया। न्यायिक मजिस्ट्रेट प्रतिभा वास्कले, तनवी ठाकुर एवं रवि तंवर की खंडपीठ भी बनाई गई थी।

समझाइश से पति-पत्नी साथ रहने पर हुए सहमत : न्यायिक मजिस्ट्रेट राजकुमार चौहान की खंडपीठ के समक्ष ग्राम भूतेड़ी थाना कालीदेवी की निवासी महिला जिंदा ने पति मुन्ना पर पारिवारिक विवाद एवं प्रताड़ना का मामला दर्ज कराया था। प्रकरण दो साल से चल रहा था। लोक अदालत में दोनों के परिवार और परिचितों की मदद से समझाइश दी गई। आखिर में दोनों साथ रहने पर सहमत हो गए। उन्हें माला पहनाकर और एक-एक पौधा देकर रवाना किया।

भाइयों ने आधी-आधी पैतृक जमीन लेना स्वीकारा : न्यायिक मजिस्ट्रेट हर्ष ठाकुर के समक्ष ग्राम पानकी के दो सगे भाईयों दरू एवं रामला पिता झितरा का जमीन बंटवारे का मामला लंबित था। समझाइश के बाद दोनों ने आधी-आधी पैतृक जमीन लेना स्वीकार किया। छोटे भाई रामला ने बड़े भाई दरू के पैर छूकर झगड़ा खत्म किया। अपर जिला जज राजेश देवलिया एवं मुख्य न्यायिक मजिस्ट्रेट गौरव प्रज्ञानन ने उन्हें कटहल व आम का पौधा भेंट किया।

बच्चे की मौत पर साढ़े 3 लाख रुपए क्लेम

लोक अदालत के माध्यम से 2 माह में प्रकरण का निराकरण हुआ। ललित व उसकी पत्नी को अपने 3 वर्षीय पुत्र जिगर की मृत्यु का क्लेम साढ़े 3 लाख रुपए मिला। जिगर गांव खजूरी मे आंगन में खेल रहा था, तभी पिकअप वाहन ने टक्कर मार दी थी। पिता ललित और मां काली की ओर से वकील हितेश संघवी ने प्रकरण प्रस्तुत किया। टाटा एआईजी इंश्योरेंस कंपनी की ओर से पैरवी कर रहे अधिवक्ता एचपी अग्निहोत्री ने मुआवजा राशि देना स्वीकार किया।

