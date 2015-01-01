पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

हादसा:सड़क किनारे खड़ी मोटरसाइकिल को चपेट में लेते हुए पलटी पिकअप

कालीदेवीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • ग्राम खजूरखो के पास जूनापानी में हुआ हादसा

नेशनल हाईवे-47 पर ग्राम खजूरखो के पास जूनापानी में एक पिकअप पलटी खा गई। पिकअप ने रोड के पास खड़ी मोटरसाइकिल को भी चपेट में ले लिया। घटना में पिकअप के ड्राइवर को पैर में चोट आई है। घटना बुधवार दोपहर करीब ढाई बजे की है। पिकअप (एमपी 11 जी 0445) अहमदाबाद से राजगढ़ की ओर सब्जी भरने के कैरेट लेकर जा रही थी।

जूनापानी के पहले पिकअप का संतुलन बिगड़ने से वह पलटी खाकर झाबुआ की ओर घूम गई, इसकी चपेट में रोड के पास ही खड़ी मोटरसाइकिल (एमपी 11 एमए 1202) भी आ गई। गनीमत रही कि मोटरसाइकिल का चालक गाड़ी खड़ी करके दुकान पर गया था। टोल नाके की हाईवे पेट्रोलिंग वाहन के कैलाश मेड़ा व साथियों ने टोल कंपनी की एम्बुलेंस से पिकअप के ड्राइवर को उपचार के लिए सरदारपुर सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र भेजा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकोहली ने पूछा- आप या लाबुशाने में कौन ज्यादा विकेट लेगा? स्टीव बोले- मनाइए मेरी बॉलिंग ही न आए - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें