पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोरोना अपडेट:5 नवंबर के बाद पहली बार एक्टिव केस 80 पार

झाबुआ4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कोरोना की दूसरी लहर का खतरा, इसलिए सावधानी अब ज्यादा जरूरी

कोरोना लगातार कम होने के बाद फिर से बढ़ सकता है। दूसरी लहर आने की संभावनाएं दिख रही है। 11 नवंबर के बाद गुरुवार को नए केस 14 हो गए। इसके पहले 7 तारीख को 17 केस मिले थे। इन दो दिनों को छोड़कर एक माह में 10 से कम केस ही हर दिन आए। शहर में भी एक्टिव केस अब बढ़ रहे हैं। 5 नवंबर के बाद पहली बार एक्टिव केस 80 के पार जाकर 85 हो गए।

5 नवंबर को एक्टिव केस 82 थे। 10 नवंबर को ये संख्या 65 थी। इसके बाद तादाद बढ़ने लगी। बुधवार को एक्टिव केस 83 हो गए और गुरुवार शाम तक ये संख्या 85 हो गई। अभी जो एक्टिव केस हैं उनमें से 35 जिले के बाहर के अस्पतालों में भर्ती हैं। यानि इनमें से ज्यादातर में संक्रमण के लक्षण हैं। जिला अस्पताल में 3 मरीज भर्ती हैं। आइसोलेशन सेंटर खाली हैं। वो इसलिए कि मरीज या तो होम आइसोलेशन में हैं या जिले के बाहर उपचार करा रहे हैं।

सावधानी जरूरी, लेकिन दिख नहीं रही : संक्रमण फिर से तेजी से लौट सकता है और ये जरूरी है कि सावधानी बरती जाए। लेकिन अब ये पहले से भी कम दिख रही है। कई जगह भीड़ जमा हो रही है और ज्यादातर लोग बिना मास्क के दिख रहे हैं। प्रशासन भी पहले जैसी सख्ती नहीं दिखा रहा। जब कोरोना नहीं था, तब बहुत ज्यादा सख्ती दिखी थी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकर्ज लेकर दुकान लगाई हूं, एक्को ग्राहक नहीं है, पहले इतनी भीड़ होती थी कि दुकान चलाने बाहर से लड़के बुलाने पड़ते थे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें