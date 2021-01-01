पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नया आदेश:सुप्रीम कोर्ट का नए कानून पर रोक के बाद अब मंडियों में पहले की तरह होगा कारोबार

झाबुआ15 घंटे पहले
मंडी में अभी कपास की काफी आवक हो रही है। - Dainik Bhaskar
  • पिछले साल मई में सिस्टम बदलने से आधी हो गई थी मंडियों की आय, फिर हुआ बदलाव
  • व्यापारियों को भी दी नए आदेश की जानकारी

किसान कानून को लेकर चल रहे गतिरोध के बीच शासन ने प्रदेश की कृषि उपज मंडियों में कारोबार पहले की ही तरह करने के आदेश जारी कर दिए। ऐसे में फिलहाल सारा काराेबार कृषि उपज मंडी अधिनियम 1972 के प्रावधानों के अनुसार होगा।

इसमें मंडी के बाहर व्यापार करने वालों से भी टैक्स लिया जा सकेगा। पिछले साल मई में इस सिस्टम को बदल दिया गया था। इसमें सिर्फ मंडी के अंदर कारोबार पर टैक्स वसूला जा सकता था। नए सिस्टम के कारण मंडियों की आय आधे से भी कम हो गई थी। सरकार ने मंडी के बाहर व्यापार को छूट दे दी थी। ऐसे में व्यापारियों से टैक्स नहीं लिया जा सकता था। हालांकि अभी भी मंडी की आय पहले की तरह नहीं हो पाएगी। इसके पीछे कारण ये है कि सरकार ने मंडी टैक्स पहले के मुकाबले 30 प्रतिशत तक कर दिया था। नए आदेश सुप्रीम कोर्ट द्वारा 12 जनवरी को नए किसान कानूनों पर रोक लगाने के बाद जारी किए गए।

खरीदी-बिक्री व परिवहन पर पुराने नियम ही चलेंगे
मध्यप्रदेश कृषि विपणन बोर्ड ने 28 जनवरी को केंद्रीय कृषि अधिनियम के संबंध में ये निर्देश प्रदेश की सभी मंडियों को दिए। इसी दिन झाबुआ में भी मंडी ने इस आदेश को जारी किया और व्यापारियों को सूचना भेज दी। अब मंडियों में होने वाली खरीदी-बिक्री और परिवहन पर पुराने नियम ही चलेंगे। झाबुआ कृषि उपज मंडी के प्रभारी सचिव नब्बूसिंह मेड़ा ने बताया, इस आदेश पर अमल शुरू कर दिया गया है।

इतनी कम हुई आय
झाबुआ कृषि उपज मंडी में मई 2020 के पहले हर महीने औसत 40 से 50 लाख रुपए की आय होती थी। मई में पुराने नियम बंद कर नए नियम लागू कर दिए गए। मंडी टैक्स भी 1 रुपए 70 पैसे प्रति क्विंटल से कम कर 50 पैसा प्रति क्विंटल कर दिया। ऐसे में आय 20 लाख के आसपास रह गई।

ये थे सुप्रीम कोर्ट के आदेश
दिल्ली में पंजाब और हरियाणा के किसानों के विरोध के बीच 12 जनवरी को सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने तीनों नए कृषि कानूनों पर रोक लगा दी थी। सरकार और किसानों के बीच बातचीत करके दो महीने में रिपोर्ट देने के लिए 4 सदस्यीय एक्सपर्ट कमेटी बनाई गई। हालांकि आंदोलन कर रहे किसानों ने इस कमेटी के सामने बात रखने से इंकार कर दिया था। कुछ दिन बाद ही इस कमेटी के एक सदस्य ने खुद को इससे अलग कर लिया। किसान आंदोलन अभी भी जारी है। ऐसे में इन तीनों नए कानूनों का आगे क्या होगा, इस पर असमंजस है।

मंडियों के कर्मचारी भी विरोध में थे
पिछले साल जब मंडियों के अधिकार कम करने की तैयारी की गई थी तो प्रदेश की सभी कृषि उपज मंडियों के कर्मचारी भी इसके विरोध में थे। उनका कहना था, इससे मंडियों का संचालन मुश्किल हो जाएगा। कर्मचारियों का वेतन भी नहीं निकल पाएगा। मई में लागू प्रावधानों के बाद मंडियों की आय आधी हो गई। अब इन कर्मचारियों को उम्मीद है कि आय फिर बढ़ेगी।

पुराने प्रावधानों के आदेश जारी किए हैं
साल 2020 के मई में पुराने प्रावधानों की बजाय नए प्रावधान लागू हो गए थे। इसमें मंडी के बाहर व्यापार करने वालों से टैक्स नहीं लिया जा सकता था। अब फिर से पुराने प्रावधान लागू किए गए हैं। हालांकि मंडी टैक्स में जो कमी की गई, उसमें बदलाव नहीं किया गया। -नब्बूसिंह मेड़ा, प्रभारी सचिव, कृषि उपज मंडी झाबुआ

