पाबंदियों की वापसी:शादियों में हॉल में एक समय पर 100 और खुले में 200 से ज्यादा लोग जमा नहीं होंगे

झाबुआएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जिला आपदा प्रबंधन समिति की बैठक में निर्णय
  • मास्क नहीं पहनने पर कार्रवाई के लिए संयुक्त टीम बनेगी, फिर बनेगी खुली जेल

कोरोना की दूसरी लहर आने की आशंका के कारण जिले के लिए पाबंदियों के नए मापदंड तय कर दिए गए। शनिवार को हुई जिला आपदा प्रबंधन समिति की बैठक में तय किया गया कि शादी-ब्याह या दूसरे आयोजनों में बंद हॉल में एक समय में 100 और खुले में 200 से ज्यादा मेहमान जमा नहीं हो सकेंगे। हाट बाजारों पर अभी प्रतिबंध नहीं लगाया जाएगा।

इन बाजारों में मास्क की अनिवार्यता को लेकर काम किया जाएगा। मास्क नहीं पहनने वालों पर पहले की तरह 100 रुपए जुर्माना लगेगा। अबकी बार कार्रवाई सिर्फ नगरीय निकाय नहीं करेंगे, बल्कि कुछ विभागों की एक जॉइंट टीम बनाई जाएगी।

बैठक में सीईओ जिला पंचायत सिद्धार्थ जैन, विधायक कांतिलाल भूरिया, वीरसिंह भूरिया, भाजपा जिलाध्यक्ष लक्ष्मणसिंह नायक, कांग्रेस जिलाध्यक्ष निर्मल मेहता, प्रकाश रांका, ओमप्रकाश शर्मा, प्रभारी सीएमएचओ डॉ. बीएस बघेल, एसडीएम एमएल मालवीय, एलएन गर्ग, नीरज राठौड़, नुरुद्दीन पिटोलवाला, मनोज बाबेल, एएसपी एएस वास्कले, एडीएम जीएस बघेल सहित सामाजिक संगठनों के लोग, अफसर मौजूद थे।

बैठक में विधायक कांतिलाल भूरिया ने कोरोनाकाल में हुए खर्च का ब्यौरा देने की मांग की। पहले कहां-कितना खर्च हुआ, इसका ब्यौरा सार्वजनिक करने को कहा। उन्होंने अफसरों की काम मौजूदगी पर नाराजगी जताई।

ये बातें भी आई सामने

विधायक वीरसिंह भूरिया ने कहा, लोगों को परेशान नहीं किया जाए। निर्मल मेहता में शादी-ब्याह का समय दिन में तय करने को कहा। प्रकाश रांका ने कोरोना के अलावा पारा में फैल रही दूसरी बीमारियों का पता लगाने और उनकी रोकथाम की मांग की। नीरज राठौर ने शादियों को लेकर स्थिति साफ करने को कहा।

गैर वीआईपी वाली जगह पर नेम प्लेट देख भड़के भूरिया : बैठक की शुरुआत में ही बहसबाजी हो गई। विधायक कांतिलाल भूरिया पहुंचे तो कलेक्टर, सीईओ के साथ सांसद की नेम प्लेट रखी थी। उनकी और दूसरे विधायकों की नेम प्लेट सामने दूसरे लोगों की लाइन में थी। ये देखकर भूरिया भड़क गए। उन्होंने बैठने से इंकार कर दिया। इस पर उनकी और विधायक वीरसिंह भूरिया की प्लेट कलेक्टर-सीईओ वाली लाइन में लगाई गई। दोनों वहां बैठे। बाद में भाजपा जिलाध्यक्ष नायक भी भूरिया के पास आकर बैठ गए।

ये निर्णय हुए बैठक में (शासन से कोई गाइडलाइन जारी होने पर वो मान्य होगी)

  • किसी विशेष इलाके में कंटेनमेंट एरिया बनाने का निर्णय कलेक्टर करेंगे
  • शादी समारोह के लिए बंद हॉल में 100 और खुले में एक समय में 200 मेहमानों की शर्त रहेगी। लोग कार्ड बांट चुके हैं और मुहूर्त के हिसाब से समय तय हो चुका है, इसलिए समय की पाबंदी ठीक नहीं होगी। परिवार वाले मेहमानों से संपर्क कर एक समय पर अधिक लोगों को नहीं आने दें।
  • मास्क को लेकर सख्ती नहीं की जाएगी। समझाइश दी जाएगी। नहीं मानने पर चालान बनाएंगे। खुली जेल फिर से बनाने पर विचार होगा।
  • हाट बाजार रोकना ठीक नहीं होगा। दुकानदार हर दिन कमाकर परिवार चलाते हैं। यहां मास्क की अनिवार्यता को लागू कराया जाएगा।

राणापुर में 10 दिन बाद 2 नए मरीज

राणापुर. यहां 10 दिन के बाद फिर कोरोना ने दस्तक दी है। 11 नवंबर को राणापुर विकासखंड कोरोना मुक्त हो गया था। लेकिन नगर में शनिवार को फिर भाई-बहन कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाए गए। ये वार्ड क्रमांक 10 के रहवासी हैं। बीएमओ डाॅ. जीएस चौहान ने बताया, शनिवार को सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र राणापुर पर कोविड-19 के 70 सैंपल लिए गए। आरटीपीसीआर के 34 सैंपल इंदौर भेजे गए और 36 सैंपल रेपिड एंटीजन टेस्ट किट से लिए गए। इन 36 में से 2 रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई।

