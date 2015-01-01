पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मिलावट का डर:मावे की मिठाई से परहेज, बेसन व दूध की मिठाइयों की डिमांड

झाबुआ
  • मावे से बनी मिठाई के व्यापार में 40 फीसदी की गिरावट, व्यापारी भी अब कम बना रहे

त्योहारी सीजन में मिलावट के डर से लोग मावे की मिठाई से परहेज कर रहे हैं। इसका असर मिठाई बाजार पर नजर आ रहा है। लिहाजा मावे की बनी मिठाई की बिक्री 40 फीसदी तक गिर गई है। यह स्थिति हाल ही में गए दशहरा व करवा चौथ पर्व के समय की है। इससे दीपोत्सव के वक्त होने वाले मिठाई के कारोबार का आकलन किया जा सकता है।

विक्रेताओं की माने तो त्योहार के समय अब बेसन, ड्रायफ्रुट्स, मैदा या फिर दूध से बनी मिठाई की मांग अधिक रहती है। शहर में 24 से अधिक छोटी-बड़ी होटल व रेस्टोरेंट है। यहां औसतन 300 किलोग्राम मावे की मिठाई रोज बनती है। त्योहार के समय यह आंकड़ा दस गुना तक हो जाता है। हालांकि, अब स्थिति पूरी तरह बदली हुई है। मावे से बनी मिठाई का कारोबार मंदा हो गया है।

त्योहारी सीजन में बेसन और दूध से बनाई गई मिठाई ही बाजार में ज्यादा बिक रही

पिछले तीन सालों से दीपोत्सव के दौरान बेसन व दूध से बनी मिठाई की मांग लगातार बढ़ रही है। इसके अलावा ड्रायफ्रूट से बनी मिठाई का भी खासा उठाव होता है। दीप पर्व पर उपहार के रूप में लोग सोहन पपड़ी या फिर ड्रायफ्रूट के पैकेट ही देना पसंद करते हैं।

वर्तमान में मिठाइयों के भाव
मिठाई भाव
मावे की 240-350
दूध की 350-400
ड्रायफ्रूट की 800-1000

(भाव रुपए प्रतिकिलो, जानकारी व्यापारियों के अनुसार)

ऐसी कर सकते हैं मावे की पहचान

  • शुद्ध मावे की सुगंध मीठी होती है, जबकि मिलावटी मावे में हल्की तेल की दुर्गंध आती है।
  • शुद्ध मावे में चिकनाई कम होती है, जबकि मिलावटी में तेल लगाकर चिकना किया जाता है।
  • जीभ पर रखने पर हल्का मीठा स्वाद आएगा, जबकि मिलावटी में शक्कर अधिक होती है।

सजा का भी प्रावधान है

खाद्य सुरक्षा एवं मानक अधिनियम के तहत अमानक स्तर का मावा पाए जाने या उसमें तेल-शकर का उपयोग किए जाने पर संबंधित कारोबारी पर जुर्माने का प्रावधान है। अगर मावा में यूरिया व ग्लूकोज का मिश्रण किया गया है तो कारोबारी के खिलाफ एक से सात साल की कैद व एक से 10 लाख रुपए तक जुर्माना लगाया जा सकता है।

जानें मावे में कौन-कौनसी मिलावट की जाती है और कैसे हो जांच

मिलावट : आलू मिक्स किया जाता है।
जांच : आयोडीन सोल्यूशन डालते हैं तो वह पीला हो जाता है।
मिलावट : दूध से क्रीम निकालते हैं। क्रीम निकालकर बचे दूध से मावा तैयार करते हैं। इसमें वनस्पति घी की मिलावट की जाती है।

जांच : इसका पता लैब में आरएम वेल्यू जांच के बाद ही चलता है।
मिलावट : मावा बनाते समय दूध में दूध पावडर मिला दिया जाता है।
जांच : लैब में ही इसकी जांच हो सकती है।

लोगों में जागरूकता आई है

ये सही है कि अब लोग मावे से बनी मिठाई कम ही खरीदते हैं। त्योहारी सीजन में अब बेसन और दूध से बनी मिठाई की मांग अधिक रहती है। ड्रायफ्रुट्स से बनी मिठाई की मांग भी अधिक रहती है।’

-दीपक रूपश्री, होटल व्यवसायी

