पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सतर्कता जरूरी:मिलावट से रहें सावधान, देख कर खरीदें उत्पाद

झाबुआ3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • त्योहार में खरीदारी बढ़ने के साथ खपत बढ़ी, मिलावटखोर भी उठा सकते हैं इसका फायदा

त्योहारों में खरीदारी बढ़ने के साथ खपत भी बढ़ गई है। जानकारों के अनुसार, चूंकि इस समय दूध व उससे बने उत्पादों तथा खाने के तेलों की डिमांड सामान्य दिनों की तुलना में करीब 50 से 60 फीसदी अधिक हो गई है। फलस्वरूप बाजार में इनमें मिलावट करने या फिर उसी वस्तु को सिंथेटिक बनाने का धंधा भी जोर पकड़ने लगा है।

इस मौके का फायदा मिलावटखोर जमकर उठाते हैं। लेकिन यदि आप बाजार में दूध या उससे बने उत्पादों या फिर खाने का तेल खरीदने जा रहे हैं तो प्रोडक्ट उम्मीद पर खरे उतरने के बाद ही खरीदें। खुले में बिक रहे पदार्थों को लेने से बचें-खाद्य सामग्री में मिलावट से इंकार नहीं किया जा सकता।

इसलिए खाद्य एवं औषधि विभाग त्योहार के दौरान खाद्य सामग्री के नमूने लेता है। लेकिन जब तक रिपोर्ट आती है तब तक लोग मिलावट पचा जाते हैं। इसलिए त्योहाराें पर लोगों को चाहिए वे खुले में बिक रहे पदार्थों को लेने से बचें।

जानिए, कैसे करें जांच ताकि पता चल सकेगा दूध, मावा व पनीर शुद्ध है या मिलावटी

सिंथेटिक दूध : इसमें लिक्विड वाशिंग फैब्रिक (डिटरजेंट) डाला जाता है

ऐसे करें पहचान : दूध की बूंद चिकनी सतह पर गिराने पर धीरे-धीरे बहे और सफेद निशान छोड़े तो वह शुद्ध है। असली दूध को हाथों के बीच रगड़ने पर चिकनाहट महसूस नहीं होती। अगर दूध पीने में कड़वा लगे तो वह सिंथेटिक है। असली दूध एक-दो दिन रखने पर सफेद ही बना रहता है जबकि सिंथेटिक पीला रंग छोड़ता है। इसलिए दूध और इसके उत्पाद खरीदते समय चौकस रहें।

मावा : इसमें सपरेटा दूध में लिक्विड वाशिंग फैब्रिक (डिटरजेंट) और रिफाइंड ऑयल का उपयोग होता है। मावा बनाने के लिए मैदा, आलू और शकरकंद का भी इस्तेमाल किया जाता है।

ऐसे करें पहचान : नकली मावा की जांच के लिए टिंचर आयोडीन की पांच से छह बूंद और पांच से सात दाने शक्कर लेकर गर्म करें। यदि मावा नकली होगा तो काले रंग में बदलने लगेगा। मावा लेते वक्त उंगलियों से मसलकर देखें। अगर यह दानेदार है तो यह मिलावटी हो सकता है।

खाने के तेल: इन तेलों में मिलावट की जाती है। निर्माता कंपनियों में उपयोग हो चुका या फिर आयातित तेल सरसों तेल में मिलाया जाता है।

ऐसे करें पहचान: पहली बार उपयोग करने पर सरसों तेल में कालापन आने लगता है।

पनीर : सिंथेटिक या मिलावटी पनीर दो तरह से तैयार होता है।

ऐसे करें पहचान: पनीर को पानी में उबाल कर ठंडा कर लें। इसमें कुछ बूंद आयोडीन टिंचर की डालें। अगर पनीर का रंग नीला हो जाता है तो वह सिंथेटिक है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजहां पैर रखने की जगह नहीं होती थी, वहां लोगों को टेंम्प्रेचर जांच के बाद मिल रही है एंट्री - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें