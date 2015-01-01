पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जनजाति गौरव दिवस:15 को मनाएंगे बिरसा मुंडा जयंती, समाज ने झाबुआ में निकाली वाहन रैली

झाबुआ2 घंटे पहले
जनजाति गौरव दिवस के तहत चल रहे आयोजनों की कड़ी में जनजागरण के लिए झाबुआ में वाहन रैली सोमवार को निकाली गई। वनवासी कल्याण आश्रम से निकली रैली शहर के सभी मुख्य मार्गों से होती हुई गुजरी। बिरसा मुंडा जयंती को गौरव दिवस के रूप में मनाया जा रहा है। सप्ताहभर आयोजन चलेंगे।

रैली से पूर्व रैली को मुख्य वक्ता संजय कलसिंह भाबर ने संबोधित करते हुए जनजाति के गौरवमय इतिहास पर प्रकाश डाला। बोले- भव्य जनजाति गौरव दिवस को ग्राम स्तर पर मनाया जाएगा। रीति -रिवाज, परंपराओं, संस्कृति की रक्षा करना हमारी जिम्मेदारी है। मुख्य अतिथि लक्ष्मणसिंह गामड़ थे।

कार्यक्रम में जनजाति कार्य के पालक खेमसिंह जमरा, रतन डावर,पूर्व विधायक शांतिलाल बिलवाल, मनोज अरोरा, पर्वत मकवाना, धनसिंह बारिया, भानू भूरिया, कल्याण डामोर, भाजपा जिलाध्यक्ष लक्ष्मणसिंह नायक, वालसिंह मसाणिया आदि शामिल हुए।

बैठक में निर्णय : गांव-गांव लगाएंगे बिरसा मुंडा के चित्र

मोहनकोट टेकरी पर रविवार को कुलदेवी मां नंदर माता मंदिर परिसर में आदिवासी समाज के संगठनों की बैठक हुई। इसमें भगवान बिरसा मुंडा जयंती को 15 नवंबर के दिन बड़े रूप में मनाने का निर्णय लिया गया। इसमें पंचायत व गांव-गांव में बिरसा मुंडा के चित्र लगाकर पूजा-अर्चना करने के कार्यक्रम रखे जाएंगे। उनके विचारों को लोगों तक पहुंचाया जाएगा।

यहां आदिवासी समाज के कई लोग मौजूद थे। संचालन रामलाल सोलंकी ने किया, आभार रवि निनामा ने माना। थावर सोलंकी, मनोज डामोर, कपिल डामोर, ईश्वर गरवाल, बहादुर डामोर, सुनील मचार, रोशन सिंगार, तोलसिंह डावर, दिलीप अरड़ आदि बैठक में मौजूद थे।

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

