सहकारिता विभाग में विवाद:डिप्टी रजिस्ट्रार कोर्ट का बोर्ड गायब, उपायुक्त ने शोरूम संचालक को भेजा अवमानना का नोटिस

झाबुआ18 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सहकारिता विभाग के दफ्तर के पास खुला है नया शोरूम, इसके सामने ही लगा था बोर्ड

उपायुक्त सहकारिता के कार्यालय के बाहर न्यायालय डिप्टी रजिस्ट्रार कोऑपरेटिव सोसाइटीज का बोर्ड गायब हो गया। पूर्व में जिस अफसर ने ये बोर्ड लगवाया था, उनका यहां से 3 महीने तबादला हो गया था। पिछले महीने वो फिर यहां पदस्थ हो गए। लौटे तो बोर्ड गायब मिला।

इसे लेकर अब दफ्तर के पास ही खुले नए ट्रैक्टर शोरूम के संचालकों को उपायुक्त सहकारिता अंबरीष वैद्य ने अवमानना का नोटिस भेज दिया। संचालकों से नोटिस का जवाब देने को कहा गया है। इस नोटिस में तीन लोगों के लिखित बयान भी दर्ज किए गए, जिन्होंने बताया कि बोर्ड शोरूम वालों ने ही हटवाया।

एक ही बिल्डिंग में ऊपर दफ्तर और नीचे है शोरूम

कोर्ट इसलिए कि जजेस प्रोटेक्शन एक्ट के तहत संरक्षण है : हाईकोर्ट एडवोकेट शरद पवार ने बताया सहकारिता विभाग के अंतर्गत सहकारिता क्षेत्र के सभी विवादों के लिए स्वतंत्र न्यायालय स्थापित है। पीठासीन अधिकारी के रूप में डिप्टी रजिस्ट्रार को सिविल कोर्ट का दर्जा है।

उन्हें समन जारी करने, क्षतिपूर्ति के लिए डिक्री जारी करने, साक्ष्य ग्राह्य करने का अधिकार है। जजेस प्रोटेक्शन एक्ट के अंतर्गत संरक्षण प्राप्त है। कंटेम्प्ट के मामले सुनवाई के बाद रिपोर्ट हाईकोर्ट को भेजने पर वहां संज्ञान लिया जाता है। शोरूम संचालकों का कहना है, हमें इस बारे में कोई जानकारी नहीं है। हमने कोई बोर्ड नहीं हटाया है।

