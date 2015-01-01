पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

त्योहार:आभूषण, बर्तन और ऑटोमोबाइल सेक्टर में बूम, दोपहर से शुरू हुआ खरीदी का दौर रात तक चला

झाबुआ3 घंटे पहले
  • लॉकडाउन के बाद शुभ शगुन में पहली बार दमका बाजार, सोना, चांदी, वाहन और अन्य सामग्रियों की जमकर हुई खरीदी

शुक्रवार को बाजार नई ऊंचाई पर पहुंचा। दोपहर से शुरू हुआ खरीदी का दौर रात तक चला। सोना- चांदी, बर्तन, ऑटोमोबाइल, कपड़े, फर्नीचर सहित अन्य दुकानों पर भीड़ रही। लोगों ने शुभ मुहूर्त में पसंद की वस्तुएं खरीदी।

लॉकडाउन के बाद पहली बार अच्छे कारोबार से व्यापारी खुश हैं। व्यापारी सुबह से दुकानें सजाकर तैयार थे। आभूषण, बर्तन और ऑटोमोबाइल के बाजार में जबर्दस्त बूम देखने को मिला। इलेक्ट्रॉनिक आइटम, कपड़े, फर्नीचर व अन्य सामग्री की खरीदी ने इसे और ऊंचाई पर पहुंचा दिया। लोगों में विभिन्न सामग्री पर बढ़े भाव का असर कहीं भी नजर नहीं आया। दोपहर में मुख्य बाजार में पैर रखने की जगह नहीं थी। शाम तक बाजार में लोगों की भीड़ उमड़ी। खरीदी का सिलसिला रात तक जारी रहा।

धानी, ईख, बताश के साथ झाड़ू भी बिकी : लक्ष्मी पूजन के लिए धानी, ईख, झाड़ू व बताशों की जमकर खरीदी हुई। त्योहार के चलते इन वस्तुओं के दाम सामान्य दिनों के मुकाबले 5 से 10 प्रतिशत अधिक रहे। इसके बावजूद खरीदी पर कोई असर देखने को नहीं मिला।

सराफा : पूजन के लिए खरीदे सिक्के, ज्वेलरी भी की पसंद

दुकानों पर सुबह से ही ग्राहक आने लगे थे। शुभ मुहूर्त में लोगों ने शगुन के तौर पर सोने-चांदी के सिक्के खरीदे। अन्य ज्वेलरी की भी बिक्री हुई। सराफा व्यापारी कमलेश सोनी के अनुसार शुक्रवार को 24 कैरेट सोना 51 हजार, जेवराती सोना 47 हजार 200 रुपए प्रति तोला बिका। वहीं चांदी के दाम 62 हजार 500 रुपए रहे।

बर्तन बाजार : तांबे और पीतल के बर्तनों की भी हुई खरीदी

हर साल की तरह इस बार भी लोगों का रुझान बर्तनों की खरीदी की ओर ज्यादा रहा। बर्तन विक्रेताओं ने बताया आज ग्राहकों की आमद अच्छी रही। बहुत से लोगों ने पुराने बर्तन के बदले नए बर्तन खरीदे। शगुन के तौर पर तांबे और पीतल और पूजा के बर्तनों की जमकर खरीदी हुई।

इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स : रेफ्रिजरेटर और वॉशिंग मशीन की मांग ज्यादा

धनतेरस के शुभ मुहूर्त में अच्छी खरीदी की संभावना के मद्देनजर इलेक्ट्रॉनिक आइटम की दुकानें सजी रहीं। इलेक्ट्रानिक आइटम के विक्रेता संजय शाह के मुताबिक रेफ्रिजरेटर, वॉशिंग मशीन, टीवी, एलईडी, वाटर प्यूरीफायर, डीटीएच आदि की जमकर बिक्री हुई। एसी और एलसीडी की मांग भी ज्यादा रही।

1 दिन में 400 से अधिक दो पहिया वाहन बिके

शहर में एक दिन में ही 400 से अधिक दो पहिया वाहनों की बिक्री हुई। इसके बाद भी मांग बनी रही। अब दीपावली व लाभ पांचम के दिन जोरदार खरीदी होगी। किसानों ने कृषि के लिए ट्रैक्टर खरीदे। वहीं चार पहिया वाहन भी बिके।

सोफा सेट, डायनिंग टेबल और अलमारी की रही डिमांड

फर्नीचर विक्रेताओं की दुकानों पर देर रात तक खरीदी के लिए लोग आते रहे। फर्नीचर विक्रेता विकास शाह ने बताया मुख्य रूप से सोफासेट, डबल बेड, अलमारी, टीवी शोकेस, दीवान, डायनिंग टेबल के प्रति लोगों में रुझान रहा।

रेडिमेड व अन्य कपड़ा दुकानों पर रही महिलाओं की भीड़

रेडीमेड कपड़ों के साथ गृह सज्जा उपयोग में आने वाले कुशन कवर, परदे, पिलो कवर, बेडशीट, सोफा कवर आदि की दुकानों पर महिलाओं की खासी भीड़ रही। खरीदी के प्रति उनका उत्साह चरम पर था। त्योहार पर साड़ियों की भी अच्छी खरीदी हुई। ये सिलसिला भाईदूज तक जारी रहेगा।

वीडियोऔर देखेंजहां पैर रखने की जगह नहीं होती थी, वहां लोगों को टेंम्प्रेचर जांच के बाद मिल रही है एंट्री - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

