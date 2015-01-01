पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कड़कनाथ पालेंगे धोनी:रूंडीपाड़ा की संस्था से रांची बुलवाए दाे हजार चूजे; 15 दिसंबर को देना है डिलीवरी

झाबुआएक घंटा पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
विनोद मेड़ा को दो हजार चूजों का ऑर्डर मिला
  • धोनी के दोस्त तीन माह से संपर्क में थे, 2 लाख 60 हजार रु. में हुई डील

(अहद खान) टीम इंडिया के कैप्टन रहे महेंद्रसिंह धोनी अपने रांची के फॉर्म पर अब झाबुआ का कड़कनाथ पालेंगे। थांदला के पास रूंडीपाड़ा में आशीष कड़कनाथ मुर्गीपालन सहकारी संस्था के विनोद मेड़ा को उनके यहां से दो हजार चूजों का ऑर्डर मिला है। विनोद 15 दिसंबर को इसकी डिलीवरी देने रांची जाएंगे। उन्हें उम्मीद है कि इस दिन धोनी भी यहां मिल जाएं।

विनोद बताते हैं कि इस ऑर्डर के सिलसिले में वे तीन-चार महीनों से रांची के डॉ. एसएस कुल्डु के संपर्क में थे। वेटरनरी प्रोफेशन से जुड़े डॉ. कुल्डु और धोनी आपस में पुराने दोस्त हैं। वैसे तो विनोद देश में कई जगह कड़कनाथ लेकर जा चुके हैं, लेकिन ये ऑर्डर उनके लिए खास है। एक महीने का चूजा 130 रुपए में बिकता है। धोनी ने दो हजार चूजों का ऑर्डर दिया है और 1 लाख 80 हजार रुपए जमा भी करा दिए।

हाई प्रोटीन और औषधीय गुणों वाला है कड़कनाथ
कड़कनाथ चटख काले रंग के मुर्गे की प्रजाति है। इसकी चोंच, कलंगी, नाखून, चमड़ी और जबान भी काली होती है। ये औषधीय गुणों वाला होता है। इसमें प्रोटीन काफी ज्यादा और वसा कम होते हैं। ओरिजनल ब्रीड की तलाश में लोग झाबुआ पहुंचते हैं। इसका जीआई टैग भी झाबुआ को मिल चुका है।

