हत्या की संभावना:नई बाइक लेकर रात काे घर से निकला, सुबह सड़क किनारे मिला शव

पिटोलएक घंटा पहले
नेशनल हाईवे बैतूल-अहमदाबाद से बावड़ी की ओर जाने वाले रास्ते के किनारे शनिवार सुबह एक युवक का शव मिला। उसका चेहरा कुचलकर हत्या करने की संभावना जताई जा रही है। मृतक की पहचान बलवन छोटी निवासी 25 साल के पारसिंह पिता मनजी सिंगाड़िया के तौर पर हुई। पारसिंह गुजरात में मजदूरी करता है और दो दिन पहले दिवाली मनाने घर लौटा था। शुक्रवार को उसने नई बाइक खरीदी थी। ये बाइक शव से 500 मीटर की दूरी पर मिली।

घटना के बाद एसपी आशुतोष गुप्ता ने भी पहुंचकर घटनास्थल देखा। मृतक के गांव वालों ने बताया शुक्रवार रात वो अपनी बाइक लेकर निकला था और बोला था कि बावड़ी गांव होकर आता हूं। वो रातभर नहीं लौटा। सुबह 8 बजे शव कुछ लोगों ने देखा और गांव वालों को सूचना दी।

सरपंच टीटू बबेरिया ने पुलिस को बुलाया। एएसपी एएस वास्कले, एसडीओपी इडला मौर्य, एफएसएल अधिकारी आरएस मुजाल्दा, पिटोल चौकी प्रभारी हीरूसिंह रावत पहुंचे। शव को फॉरेंसिक जांच के बाद पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेजा गया।

