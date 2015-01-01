पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

स्कूलों में तैयारी शुरू:160 स्कूलों में कल से लगेंगी 9वीं-12वीं की कक्षाएं, ऑनलाइन क्लास भी जारी रहेगी

झाबुआ
  • नई गाइडलाइन के पालन के लिए हर सरकारी स्कूल में तीन सदस्यीय समिति बनाई

कक्षा 9वीं से 12वीं तक की कक्षाओं के नियमित संचालन के लिए गाइडलाइन जारी होने के बाद जिले में भी तैयारियां शुरू कर दी गई है। जिले में सरकारी और निजी स्कूलों के लगभग 40 हजार विद्यार्थी अब नियमित कक्षाओं में पढ़ाई करेंगे।

शुक्रवार को इस साल स्कूल के पहले दिन बच्चों को नवंबर में हुए रिवीजन टेस्ट की कॉपियां दिखाई जाएंगी। ये टेस्ट ओपन बुक सिस्टम से हुए थे। अफसरों का कहना है 10वीं और 12वीं की परीक्षाएं तय समय पर होने की संभावना है। ऐसे में पढ़ाई के लिए समय काफी कम है। नियमित कक्षाएं लगने से बच्चों को तैयारी में काफी मदद मिलेगी।

प्रभारी जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी जीपी ओझा ने बताया स्कूल संचालन के लिए कलेक्टर रोहितसिंह ने पहले से ही हर स्कूल के लिए 3 सदस्यीय समितियां बनाई है। इनमें संकुल प्राचार्य, जनशिक्षक और क्षेत्र के स्वास्थ्य कार्यकर्ता को शामिल किया गया है।

स्कूलों में कोरोना से बचाव के लिए पर्याप्त साधन भी रखना होंगे। अभी हॉस्टल खुलने पर निर्णय नहीं हुआ है। जिले में 21 से 30 नवंबर तक बोर्ड कक्षाओं के बच्चों के लिए रिवीजन टेस्ट रखे गए थे। कुछ स्कूलों को छोड़कर जिलेभर के सभी स्कूलों की रिपोर्ट आ चुकी है। इसमें बच्चों ने क्या किया ये उन्हें सबसे पहले बताया जाएगा।

ये शर्तें रहेंगी स्कूल खोलने के लिए

  • मास्क और सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग अनिवार्य रहेंगे। प्राथमिकता बोर्ड कक्षाओं को रहेगी। इसके बाद स्कूलों में जगह की उपलब्धता के हिसाब से 9वीं और 11वीं की कक्षाएं लगाई जाएंगी। इसका निर्णय स्थानीय स्तर पर लिया जा सकता है। लेकिन जिले में चारों कक्षाएं चलाई जाएंगी।
  • स्कूल में कक्षाओं को सैनिटाइज किया जाएगा। जितने बच्चे हैं उस हिसाब से मास्क की उपलब्धता रखी जाएगी।
  • पालकों से लिखित में अनुमति लेना जरूरी है। ये नियम सभी कक्षाओं के बच्चों के लिए रहेगा। उपस्थिति अनिवार्य नहीं रहेगी। जो बच्चे ऑनलाइन पढ़ना चाहते हैं, उनके लिए इस तरह कक्षाएं पहले की तरह चलती रहेंगी।
  • सरकारी स्कूलों में स्टाफ पूरा उपस्थित रहेगा।
  • आवासीय विद्यालय भी अभी बंद रहेंगे। खेलकूद, प्रार्थना सभा, सामूहिक गतिविधियां अभी बंद रहेंगी।
  • प्राइवेट स्कूल अगर स्कूल बस या दूसरे परिवहन की व्यवस्था करते हैं तो इनमें भी कोरोना गाइडलाइन का पालन करना जरूरी रहेगा। इनमें सैनिटाइजर का छिड़काव करना होगा।

इतने स्कूल जिले में

  • सरकारी: 68 हाईस्कूल, 63 हायर सेकंडरी स्कूल
  • प्राइवेट : 32 हाई व हायर सेकंडरी स्कूल

सरकारी स्कूलों में इन कक्षाओं में लगभग 30 हजार और निजी स्कूलों में 10 हजार विद्यार्थी है

अमल अब, तय पहले हो चुका

10वीं, 12वीं की कक्षाएं नियमित लगाने और 9वीं व 11वीं की कक्षाएं भी शुरू करने को लेकर 11 दिसंबर को हुई जिला आपदा प्रबंधन समिति की बैठक में सुझाव लिए गए थे। दरअसल स्कूल खोलने को लेकर निर्णय इसी दिन हो चुके थे।

ये सभी निर्णय वैसे ही हैं जैसे प्रदेश से गाइडलाइन में बताए गए। इन पर अमल अब 18 दिसंबर से शुरू होगा। हालांकि कुछ दिन स्कूल लगने के बाद शीतकालीन अवकाश लगने की संभावना है। नियमित पढ़ाई जनवरी से ही हो पाएगी।

तैयारी पूरी है

अभी तक इन कक्षाओं के लिए डाउट क्लीयरिंग सेशन चल रहे थे। अब नियमित रूप से कक्षाएं चल पाएंगी। इसे लेकर गाइडलाइन जारी हो गई है। सभी सरकारी स्कूलों में तैयारी पूरी कर ली गई है।

-जीपी ओझा, प्रभारी जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी

