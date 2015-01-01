पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम का हाल:पश्चिमी विक्षोभ के कारण कम हुई ठंड, 4 दिन में 6.8 डिग्री बढ़ा रात का तापमान

झाबुआ4 घंटे पहले
  • आसमान में बादल छाए, अभी बारिश की संभावना नहीं, माह के अंत में फिर गिरेगा तापमान

अचानक सक्रिय हुए पश्चिमी विक्षोभ के कारण तापमान बढ़ गया है। इससे एक बार फिर गर्मी का अहसास होने लगा है। अब तक लोगों ने ठंड से बचने के लिए स्वेटर पहनना शुरू कर दिया था, लेकिन तापमान बढ़ने से घरों के पंखे फिर चालू हो गए हैं।

चार दिनों में रात के तापमान में 6.8 डिसे की बढ़ोतरी दर्ज की गई है। जबकि दिन के तापमान में 3.2 डिग्री सेल्सियस की बढ़त हुई है। 13 नवंबर को अधिकतम तापमान 30.2 व न्यूनतम तापमान 12.2 डिग्री था। जबकि 17 नवंबर को अधिकतम तापमान 33.4 व न्यूनतम 19 डिग्री पर जा पहुंचा।

आसमान में बादल भी छा गए। हालांकि अभी बारिश की संभावना नहीं है। मौसम विभाग के अनुसार आगामी दिनों में अधिकतम तापमान 32 से 33 डिग्री व न्यूनतम तापमान 15 से 17 डिग्री के बीच बना रहेगा। माह के अंत तक एक बार फिर तापमान गिरने लगेगा।

मौसम वैज्ञानिक डॉ. आरके त्रिपाठी ने बताया पूर्वी हवाएं चल रही हैं जो बंगाल की खाड़ी की नमी हमारे क्षेत्र में ला रही है। इसी कारण तापमान बढ़ रहा है। आगामी दिनों में भी मौसम ऐसा ही रहेगा। त्रिपाठी ने बताया बदले मौसम से बोवनी या फसलों की ग्रोथ पर असर नहीं होगा।

15 नवंबर को सक्रिय हुआ पश्चिमी विक्षोभ

मौसम विभाग से मिली जानकारी अनुसार 15 नवंबर को फिर से पश्चिमी विक्षोभ सक्रिय हुआ है। इसलिए मौसम में बदलाव आया है। ऐसे में मध्यम और हल्के घने बादल छाए रहेंगे। इसके बाद हवा का रुख बदलते ही फिर से तेजी से ठंड बढ़ेगी।

15 दिसंबर तक चलेगी गेहूं की बोवनी

बदले मौसम के बीच जिले में रबी की बोवनी का काम तेज गति से चल रहा है। उपसंचालक कृषि एनएस रावत ने बताया इस वर्ष जिले में 1 लाख 2 हजार हेक्टेयर में रबी की बोवनी का लक्ष्य है। अब तक 50 हजार हेक्टेयर में बोवनी की जा चुकी है। उन्होंने बताया 18 हजार हेक्टेयर में चना बोया जा रहा है। इसमें से अब तक करीब 10 हेक्टेयर में बोवनी हो चुकी है।

जबकि गेहूं का रकबा 75 हजार हेक्टेयर में है। इसमें से 40 हजार हेक्टेयर में बोवनी हो चुकी है। गेहूं की बोवनी पिछड़ने का कारण बताते हुए रावत ने कहा अभी तापमान बढ़ रहा है, गेहूं बोने के लिए ठंडा मौसम होना चाहिए। मौसम अनुकुल होते ही गेहूं बोने में भी तेजी आएगी। उन्होंने कहा 15 दिसंबर तक बोवनी पूरी हो जाएगी।

