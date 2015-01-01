पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धरना:धरना देने पहुंचे कांग्रेसियों को अनुमति नहीं मिली, 3 घंटे बैठ ज्ञापन देकर लौटे

झाबुआ2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • तालाब निर्माण और मनरेगा में गड़बड़ियों की जांच की मांग कर रहे हैं

मनरेगा के तहत किए गए कार्यों में मजदूरी का भुगतान नहीं होने, काम में गड़बड़ी होने और मस्टर रोल में फर्जीवाड़े की जांच की मांग के लिए कांग्रेस के कार्यकर्ताओं ने कलेक्टोरेट पर धरना दिया। राणापुर के जनपद सदस्य मथियास भूरिया ने पहले भी जांच की मांग की थी। इस बार वो अनिश्चितकालीन धरना देने वाले थे, लेकिन अनुमति नहीं मिली। दर्जनों ग्रामीणों व कार्यकर्ताओं के साथ 3 घंटे का धरना देकर ज्ञापन दिया और लौट गए।

कार्यकर्ताओं का कहना है वो फिर से अनुमति मांगेंगे। जब तक जांच सही तरीके से नहीं शुरू कर दी जाती विरोध चलता रहेगा। मथियास का कहना है कि कलेक्टर और सीईओ जिला पंचायत को 5-5 बार आवेदन दिए हैं। ग्रामीण यांत्रिकी सेवा के दफ्तर को भी शिकायती आवेदन दिए थे। विभाग के अफसर रोजगार गारंटी योजना में गड़बड़ी कर रहे हैं।

ग्राम पंचायत भूतबयड़ा के गांव थुवादरा में 8 महीने बीतने के बाद भी मजदूरों को भुगतान नहीं किया गया। इसके अलावा राणापुर के लोगों को पेटलावद में रोजगार देने के दस्तावेज भी दिए थे। काकरादरा में निस्तार तालाब निर्माण में जिन मजदूरों ने काम किया उनकी बजाय दूसरे जॉबकार्डधारियों के नाम डालकर पैसा निकालने का आरोप भी लगाया। भूतबयड़ा, थुवादरा के दूसरे कार्यों की भी जांच की मांग की गई है।

