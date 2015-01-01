पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बढ़ रहा संक्रमण:ठंड के साथ कोरोना भी बढ़ा, दो दिन में 35 केस, दिसंबर में 178 संक्रमित

झाबुआ
  • सर्दी-जुकाम का इलाज कराने जा रहे तो संक्रमण का चल रहा पता

कोरोना का आंकड़ा फिर बढ़ रहा है। जिले में दो दिन में 35 मरीज नए मरीज मिले। नवंबर के 15 दिनों में 178 संक्रमित पाए गए। हर दिन औसत 12 के करीब मरीज मिले। 23 दिनों बाद अचानक मरीज मिलने में तेजी आई है। इसके पहले 23 नवंबर को 25 मरीज मिले थे।

उसके बाद से लगातार मरीजों में कमी दर्ज की जा रही थी। माना जा रहा है मौसम बदलने, बादल छाए रहने और ठंडक रहने से आंकड़ा बढ़ रहा है। सर्दी-जुकाम के मरीज बढ़ने के साथ ज्यादा लोग टेस्ट कराने पहुंच रहे हैं और यही वजह है कि कोरोना के मरीज भी ज्यादा सामने आ रहे हैं। इसके बावजूद अभी तक प्रशासनिक तौर पर मास्क को लेकर कोई कार्रवाई शुरू नहीं की गई।

अभी तक जिले में कुल 2158 मरीज पॉजिटिव मिल चुके हैं। नवंबर के महीने में पहली बार 18 तक आंकड़ा पहुंचा है। 15 दिनों में से 5 बार 10 या इससे कम मरीज मिले हैं। जिले में अभी तक लगभग 57 हजार लोगों के टेस्ट किए जा चुके हैं। 54 हजार के करीब टेस्ट निगेटिव आए हैं।

मई से अब तक 25 मरीजों की संक्रमण के कारण मौत हो चुकी है। 2 हजार से अधिक मरीज ठीक हो चुके हैं, जिन्हें डिस्चार्ज किया जा चुका है। 93.14 प्रतिशत मरीज ठीक होकर घर जा चुके हैं। 1.19 प्रतिशत मरीजों की मौत हुई। रिकवरी रेट लगातार 90 प्रतिशत से ऊपर बना हुआ है।

चर्च ने तय किया, झांकी छत पर बनाएंगे ताकि लोग जमा न हो

इस बार शहर के कैथोलिक चर्च की झांकी मैदान पर नहीं बनेगी। चर्च भवन के सज्जन रोड की ओर की छत पर झांकी की तैयारी कर रहे हैं। पीआरओ फादर रॉकी शाह ने बताया झांकी इस तरह से बनेगी कि लोग सड़क से ही इसे अच्छे से देख पाएंगे। अभी कोरोना संक्रमण के कारण भीड़ जमा होने से रोकने के लिए ऐसा किया गया है। हर साल चर्च की झांकी देखने बड़ी संख्या में लोग आते हैं। यहां झांकी समाज के युवाओं द्वारा तैयार की जाती है।

इतने मरीज मिले हर महीने

मई- 13- हर दूसरे दिन एक मरीज। जून- 03- हर दसवें दिन एक मरीज। जुलाई- 126- हर दिन 4 मरीज। अगस्त- 514- हर दिन 16 से ज्यादा मरीज। सितंबर- 777- हर दिन 26 के करीब मरीज। अक्टूबर- 287- हर दिन 9 से ज्यादा मरीज। नवंबर- 267- हर दिन औसत 9 से कम मरीज। दिसंबर- 178- हर दिन औसत 12 के करीब मरीज।

(दिसंबर के आंकड़ें 1 से 15 तारीख तक)

2 दिसंबर को 2 हजार मरीजों तक पहुंचा था आंकड़ा

  • पहला केस 6 मई को मिला। शुरुआती 500 केस 25 अगस्त तक सामने आ गए थे, 111 दिन में।
  • 1 हजार केस 13 सितंबर तक सामने आ गए। पहला केस मिलने के 130 दिन बाद और 500 केस मिलने के 19 दिन बाद।
  • 1500 केस 5 अक्टूबर तक मिले। पहला केस मिलने के 152 दिनों बाद और 1 हजार केस मिलने के 22 दिन बाद।
  • 2000 केस 2 दिसंबर को हुए। यानि पहला केस मिलने के 179 दिन और 1500 केस मिलने के 58 दिन बाद।
  • इसके बाद के 158 केस 13 दिन में सामने आए। दिसंबर में अभी तक का हर दिन का औसत अक्टूबर और नवंबर से ज्यादा है।
