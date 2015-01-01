पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोविड अपडेट:कोरोना के एक्टिव केस 97 दिन बाद 65 पर, ये कुल मरीजों का 4% से कम

झाबुआ2 घंटे पहले
  • इसके पहले 6 अगस्त को 71 एक्टिव केस थे, 250 से ज्यादा तक पहुंच चुका था आंकड़ा

दीपावली के पहले ये अच्छी खबर है। जिले में कोरोना के एक्टिव केस लगातार कम हो रहे हैं। मंगलवार तक ये आंकड़ा 65 पर आ गया। 97 दिन बाद एक्टिव केस इतने कम हुए। इसके पहले 6 अगस्त काे एक्टिव केस 71 थे। अब तक 95 प्रतिशत से ज्यादा मरीज ठीक हो चुके हैं।

एक्टिव केस महज 3.7 प्रतिशत बचे हैं। लगातार केस में आ रही कमी के कारण रिकवरी रेट बढ़ रहा है और एक्टिव केस में कमी दर्ज की जा रही है। अक्टूबर की शुरुआत से नए केस आना कम हुए। बीते चार दिन में सिर्फ 10 नए केस आए।

जिले में अब तक 1755 कोरोना केस आ चुके हैं। इनमें से आधे से ज्यादा केस अगस्त और सितंबर में सामने आए। अक्टूबर में केस आना कम हुए और नवंबर में ये संख्या और कम हो गई। लेकिन अभी भी दूसरी लहर आने का खतरा बरकरार है। देश के कुछ राज्यों में ऐसे लक्षण दिखाई भी देने लगे हैं। ठंड बढ़ने के साथ संभावना और ज्यादा है। फिलहाल आ रही खबरें तसल्ली भरी हैं। त्योहारी सीजन में अगर हमने लापरवाही नहीं बरती तो इस स्थिति को बनाए रख सकते हैं।

आंकड़ों से समझें स्थिति

रिकवरी रेट 95.16% एक्टिव केस 3.70% डेथ रेशो 1.13% (कुल पॉजिटव केस का) पॉजिटिव केस 4.24% (कुल सैंपल का) निगेटिव केस 92.68% (कुल सैंपल का)

