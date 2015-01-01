पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गोसेवा:गायों का शृंगार कर पूजा की, पौष्टिक आहार खिलाया

झाबुआ4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • गोपाष्टमी के उपलक्ष्य में राष्ट्रीय गो सेवा संघ ने लक्ष्मीनगर सद्गुरु गोशाला में किया आयोजन

राष्ट्रीय गो-सेवा संघ द्वारा गोपाष्टमी के उपलक्ष्य में लक्ष्मीनगर स्थित सद्गुरु गोशाला में गायों की पूजा-आरती कर पौष्टिक आहार कराया गया। पर्व के चलते गायों को चुनरी और मोर पंख से शृंगार किया गया। अतिथि के रूप में इतिहासविद डाॅ. केके त्रिवेदी और रोटरी मंडल 3040 के पूर्व सहायक मंडलाध्यक्ष अजय रामावत मौजूद थे।

कार्यक्रम की शुरुआत में आरजीएसएस के जिला संगठन मंत्री राकेश शाह तथा जिलाध्यक्ष राजेश चौहान के नेतृत्व में जिला पदाधिकारी गजराजसिंह चौहान (दादुभाई), रितेश शर्मा, देवेंद्र व्यास, मीडिया प्रभारी दौलत गोलानी, कृष्णा जायसवाल ने ने गोमाता को चुनरी ओढ़ाकर और मोर पंख से शृंगार किया।

इसके बाद गायों को तिलक लगाकर उनकी पूजा की गई। डॉ. त्रिवेदी ने कहा गो माता को प्राचीनकाल से ही सनातन संस्कृति में पूजनीय मानते हुए उनकी पूजा की जाती रही है। हाल ही में मप्र सरकार ने जो गो-मंत्रालय का गठन करने की घोषणा की है, उससे समस्त हिंदू संप्रदायजनों और विशेषकर गोभक्तों में प्रसन्नता है। मध्यप्रदेश में अब गो माता के संरक्षण एवं संवर्धन के क्षेत्र में तेजी से कार्य हो सकेगा।

डाॅ. त्रिवेदी ने कहा आरजीएसएस ने भी गोपाष्टमी पर जो आज सेवा का कार्य किया है वह प्रशंसनीय है। समाजसेवी अजय रामावत ने गोपाष्टमी की सभी को शुभकामनाएं देते हुए कहा कि वे आरजीएसएस के सेवा कार्यों से परिचित हैं। आरजीएसएस और सद्गुरू गोशाला में गो-सेवा कार्यों के लिए जब भी जरूरत पड़ेगी हमेशा सहयोग के लिए तत्पर रहूंगा।

4 क्विंटल से अधिक हरी सब्जियां खिलाई

अतिथियों एवं आरजीएसएस के जिला पदाधिकारी व सदस्यों ने मिलकर गोशाला की सभी गायों को 4 क्विंटल हरी सब्जियां खिलाई। इस अवसर पर गोशाला की व्यवस्था समिति में प्रमुख पंकज सोनी, मनीष शर्मा, राजेश भट्ट, हीरालाल पालिवाल, महाराज श्री चेतकनाथ, जितेंद्र शर्मा, दिलीप डामोर, गोसेवक रामा भगत, टीडू भगत मौजूद थे। संचालन सतीष लाखेरी ने किया। आभार आरजीएसएस की महिला इकाई की पदाधिकारी डाॅ. कंचन चैहान ने माना।

