जाेबट:154 लोगों के आयुष्मान कार्ड बनाए, 51 छात्रवृत्ति के आवेदन ऑनलाइन किए

जेड एच फाउंडेशन के तत्वावधान में आयुष्मान कार्ड व अल्पसंख्यक छात्रवृत्ति के लिए एक दिवसीय शिविर जोबट के स्थानीय मुस्लिम जमातखाने में लगाया गया।

अमीरूल हसन दादा और आवाज ग्रुप के मुजीब कुरैशी कुक्षी की उपस्थिति में 154 पात्र लोगों के आयुष्मान कार्ड बनाए गए। वहीं छात्रवृत्ति के 51 आवेदन ऑनलाइन किए गए। शिविर में कुक्षी के आरिफ शेख, ताजीम मंसूरी, कोसेन खान, मोहम्मद अली, अशरफ भाई, सोहेल पठान, हारून रशीद, खत्री साजिद मनिहार, अमजद खत्री, शादाब आफरीदी, सलमान रंगरेज, शाहरुख मकरानी, मोहम्‍मद भाई टेलर, बोहरा मकरानी, सलमान शाहरुख खत्री, फुजेल मकरानी, मुतुफा रंगरेज, सादाब मनिहार आदि मौजूद थे।

