क्रिकेट:कोरोना खत्म हुआ तो दिसंबर में होगा क्रिकेट टूर्नामेंट

झाबुआ4 घंटे पहले
  • कलेक्टोरेट स्पोर्ट्स झाबुआ तनाव दूर करने के लिए हर साल आयोजित करता है कर्मचारियों का टूर्नामेंट

कलेक्टोरेट स्पोर्ट्स झाबुआ द्वारा शासकीय कर्मचारियों व अधिकारियों को खेल के जरिए तनाव दूर करने, फिट रहने और सकारात्मक ऊर्जा बनाए रखने के लिए हर साल क्रिकेट टूर्नामेंट का आयोजन किया जाता है। इस साल भी ये अफसर-कर्मचारी कॉलेज मैदान पर हर सुबह प्रेक्टिस में जुट गए हैं। तैयारी पूरी की जा रही है। अगर कोरोना संकट का असर नहीं रहा तो दिसंबर में टूर्नामेंट का आयोजन किया जाएगा। अभी तक सारे लोग आयोजन को लेकर आश्वस्त हैं।

कोरोना का लगातार कम होता असर दिख रहा है। आयोजन की लगभग सभी तैयारियां की जा चुकी हैं। कलेक्टोरेट झाबुआ की दो टीम, सीएसजे ग्रीन व ब्लू, पुलिस, स्वास्थ्य, वन, टीचर, महाविद्यालय, राजस्व, होमगार्ड, अधीक्षक, ट्राइबल,आईटीआई कॉलेज,नगर पालिका आदि की टीमें संरक्षक लाला कप्तान के निर्देशन में हर सुबह अभ्यास कर रही हैं। 50 से 60 खिलाड़ी पहुंच रहे हैं।

10 साल से ये आयोजन किया जा रहा है। प्रदेश में ये आनंद उत्सव ट्राफी के तौर पर जाना जाता है। यहां पदस्थ रहे कलेक्टर बी चंद्रशेखर(अभी कमिश्नर जबलपुर संभाग), तत्कालीन एसपी कृष्णावेणी देसावतु, पूर्व कलेक्टर आशीष सक्सेना (अभी कमिश्नर ग्वालियर), पूर्व जिला पंचायत सीईओ धनराजू एस, पूर्व एएसपी अंतरसिंह कनेश, पूर्व एसपी महेशचंद्र जैन, पूर्व अपर कलेक्टर एसपीएस चौहान, पूर्व कलेक्टर प्रबल सिपाहा ने भी इस आयोजन में सक्रिय भूमिका निभाई। इस बार कलेक्टर रोहितसिंह खुद खिलाड़ी हैं तो कर्मचारियों में उत्साह भी ज्यादा है।

खेल उच्च स्तर का दिखे, ये कोशिश

टूर्नामेंट में खेल प्रोफेशनल और उच्च स्तर का दिखे। इसके लिए बाकायदा कोच ट्रेनिंग दे रहे हैं। कोच नरेशराज पुरोहित फिटनेस ट्रेनिंग दे रहे हैं। भूपेंद्र बर्डे लिस्ट तैयार कर बायोडाटा बना रहे हैं। सवेसिंह गामड़ ने बताया, यहां हर साल जिले के उत्कृष्ट खिलाड़ियों का सम्मान भी किया जाता है।

