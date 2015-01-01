पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कला:रंगों से उकेरी देश की संस्कृति और धरोहर

झाबुआ3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • रोटरी क्लब मेन और इनरव्हील क्लब ऑफ झाबुआ शक्ति ने ओपन रंगोली प्रतियोगिता रखी

रोटरी क्लब ‘मेन’ और इनरव्हील क्लब ऑफ झाबुआ शक्ति द्वारा भारतीय संस्कृति और परंपरा को बरकरार रखने तथा झाबुआवासियों में छिपी हुई प्रतिभा का निखारने के लिए ओपन रांगोली प्रतियोगिता रखी गई।

इसमें शहर के लोगों ने भाग लेकर एक से बढ़कर एक रांगोली बनाई। युवा पुनीत जैन द्वारा भारत के नक्शे को उकेरकर उसमें देश की संस्कृति, धरोहर बनाकर देशभक्ति का उल्लेख भी किया।

रोटरी क्लब मेन के अध्यक्ष मनोज अरोरा एवं सचिव कार्तिक नीमा ने बताया प्रतियोगिता में शहर से करीब 130 प्रतिभागियों ने भाग लिया था। प्रत्येक वार्ड में बनाए गए दो प्रभारियों के मोबाइल नंबर पर अलग-अलग थीम पर सुंदर एवं मनमोहक रांगोलियां अपने घरों के आंगन एवं परिसर में निर्मित की। रांगोली के नीचे रोटरी क्लब ‘मेन’ और इनरव्हील क्लब ऑफ झाबुआ शक्ति लिखने के साथ अपना नाम और वार्ड नंबर भी लिखकर साेशल मीडिया पर भेजी गई।

आयोजक संस्था द्वारा रांगोली फोटो के साथ 30 सेकेंड की वीडियो क्लिप भी मांगी गई थी ताकि कोई भी व्यक्ति किसी दूसरे व्यक्ति या इंटरनेट से रांगोली का फोटो लेकर सेंड ना करे। इसके लिए वार्डों में बनाए गए प्रभारियाें ने शहर के कई वार्डों में जाकर प्रतिभागियों द्वारा बनाई गई रांगोली का भौतिक परीक्षण भी किया। प्रतियोगिता क्लब के यशवंत भंडारी एवं उमंग सक्सेना के मार्गदर्शन में हुई। इनरव्हील क्लब ऑफ झाबुआ शक्ति की संस्थापक डाॅ. शैलू बाबेल एवं अध्यक्ष रितू सोडानी ने बताया वार्ड प्रभारियों द्वारा अपने-अपने वार्ड से 2 श्रेष्ठ रांगोलियों का चयन कर लिया गया है।

27 नवंबर को होगा पुरस्कार वितरण
रोटरी क्लब मेन के मीडिया प्रभारी दौलत गोलानी ने बताया प्रत्येक वार्ड से 2 प्रतिभागियों को प्रथम एवं द्वितीय पुरस्कार दिया जाना है। हिस्सा लेने वाले सभी प्रतिभागियाें को सांत्वना पुरस्कार भी दिए जाएंगे। पुरस्कार वितरण कार्यक्रम 27 नवंबर को शाम 7.30 बजे से लक्ष्मीनगर के पीछे स्थित अंबा पैलेस रखा गया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयूट्यूब से सीखी एरोबिक्स की ट्रेनिंग, मां-बहन थीं पहली क्लाइंट, अब कमाती हैं लाख रुपए महीना - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें