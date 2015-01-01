पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बारिश का साइड इफैक्ट:24 घंटे में 8.8 डिग्री गिरा दिन का पारा, बारिश से चने में लगी इल्ली

झाबुआ3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • तापमान में रिकाॅर्ड गिरावट, आज भी ऐसा ही रहेगा मौसम

अचानक बदले मौसम के कारण तापमान में रिकार्ड गिरावट दर्ज की गई है। शुक्रवार को हुई बारिश का सीधा असर दिन के तापमान पर पड़ा। 24 घंटे में अधिकतम तापमान 8.8 डिग्री सेल्सियस गिर गया। यह इस सीजन की सबसे बड़ी गिरावट है। उधर, बारिश के कारण चने की फसल में इल्लियों का प्रकोप बढ़ गया है।

अरब सागर से आ रही नमी के कारण हुई बारिश शुक्रवार देर शाम थम गई। लेकिन इसका असर शनिवार को को भी दिनभर रहा। अधिकतम तापमान गिरने से दिन में भी ठंड लगी। सूरज सुबह 10 बजे तक बादलों में छिपा रहा। दिन में दो-तीन बाद सूरज निकला लेकिन फिर बादलों में छिप गया। बदले मौसम और बारिश का सबसे ज्यादा असर चने की फसल पर हुआ है।

पौधों में इल्लियां दिखाई दी जो इन्हें चट कर रही हैं। खेतों में चने के पौधे करीब 8 इंच के हो चुके हैं। कृषि वैज्ञानिकों की माने तो इसी अवस्था में अगर चने की फसल की देखरेख नहीं की तो उत्पादन प्रभावित हो सकता है। बारिश में चने में इल्ली होना तय माना जाता है। इसलिए किसानों को समय पर इसकी देखरेख कर कृषि वैज्ञानिकों से दवाई छिड़काव के बारे में जानकारी लेन चाहिए।

फायदा : गेहूं की बची हुई बोवनी पूरी होगी, एक पानी बचेगा

कृषि विभाग के उपसंचालक एनएस रावत ने बताया इस बार 75 हजार हेक्टेयर में गेहूं का रकबा रखा है। अब तक 70 हजार हेक्टेयर में बोवनी हो चुकी है। बारिश के बाद बचे किसान भी बोवनी करेंगे। सबसे बड़ा फायदा किसानों का एक सिंचाई का पानी बच गया। जिन किसानों ने गेहूं बाेया है उन्हें ज्यादा पानी देने की जरूरत नहीं होगी। वहीं चना 15 हजार हेक्टेयर में बोया गया है, इसमें से 14 हजार हेक्टेयर में बोवनी हो चुकी है।

ऐसा रहा तापमान
शनिवार को अधिकतम तापमान 23.4 और न्यूनतम 16.2 डिग्री सेल्शियस दर्ज किया गया। जबकि शुक्रवार को अधिकतम तापमान 32.2 व न्यूनतम 15.5 डिग्री सेल्शियस था। 24 घंटे में अधिकतम तापमान में 8.8 व न्यूनतम में 0.7 डिग्री सेल्शियस की गिरावट आई।

चने के बड़े होते पौधे में लग रही इल्ली

ग्राम छोटी करड़ावद के किसान वासिया भाबोर ने बताया उसके खेत में चने के पौधे 8 इंच के हो चुके हैं। शनिवार सुबह इसमें इल्ली नजर आई। उसने 40 किलो चने लगाए हैं। अब वह दवाई छिड़कर फसल काे बचाएगा। ग्राम सेलमिया के मिट्‌ठू डामोर ने बताया चने की फसल में इल्लियां नजर आने लगी है। अगर बारिश नहीं होती तो यह स्थिति शायद नहीं बनती। बारिश के कारण इल्ली लग गई।

नुकसान : तापमान में उतार-चढ़ाव सेहत के लिए नुकसानदेह

नवंबर में ठंड के एक दौर के बाद दिसंबर में अचानक मौसम गर्म हो गया। दिन व रात के तापमान में दो गुना से ज्यादा का फर्क होने लगा। इससे वायरस सक्रिय होने लगे और सर्दी, खांसी, जुकाम के मामले तेजी से बढ़े। अब अचानक ठंडक होने से फिर वही स्थिति बन सकती है। इस दौरान लोगों को बहुत ज्यादा सावधानी रखने की जरूरत है। डाॅक्टरों का कहना है बारिश में भीगने से बचें और ठंडी हवा के सीधे संपर्क में आने से भी खुद को बचाएं।

दवाई का छिड़काव करें किसान

बादल और बारिश से चने की फसल में इल्ली का प्रकोप बढ़ जाता है। किसानों को फसल बचाने निर्धारित दवाई का छिड़काव करना चाहिए। छोटी अवस्था में इल्ली पर जल्दी काबू पाया जा सकता है, फसल बड़ी हाेने पर मुश्किल आती है और उत्पादन भी प्रभावित होता है।

-डॉ. आईएस तोमर, वरिष्ठ कृषि वैज्ञानिक, केवीके, झाबुआ


ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपंजाब के लोगों को क्यों है फिर से अपनी जमीन के बंटने का डर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें