पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

आदेश जारी:धार बीईओ ने पेटलावद में रहते अवैध नियुक्तियां की, खरीदी में गड़बड़ी, 20 लाख का जुर्माना

झाबुआ3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जनजातीय विकास विभाग के प्रमुख सचिव ने जारी किया आदेश, पद भी कम होगा

धार के खंड शिक्षाधिकारी और पूर्व में पेटलावद के बीईओ रहे सुमनकांत वार्ष्णेय को अवैध रूप से नियुक्तियां करने, खरीदी में गड़बड़ी करने का दोषी पाया गया है।

जनजातीय विकास के प्रमुख सचिव ने उनसे 20 लाख रुपए की वसूली करने और पदावनत करने के आदेश जारी किए। उनकी जांच 5 साल से ज्यादा समय से चल रही थी। आरोप साल 2006 से 2014 के बीच किए गए कार्यों को लेकर हैं। कार्रवाई को लेकर वार्ष्णेय का कहना है, मेरा पक्ष नहीं सुने बगैर फैसला दे दिया गया। हाईकोर्ट जाकर अपनी बात रखूंगा।

ये दो मुख्य आरोप : पेटलावद बीईओ रहते क्षेत्र के स्कूलों और हॉस्टलों में कंटिंजेंसी पर चतुर्थ श्रेणी कर्मचारियों की नियुक्ति अवैध तरीके से की गई। उन लोगों को वेतन भी निकाला। ऐसे तकरीबन 40 लोग रखे गए थे। पेटलावद क्षेत्र के स्कूलों और हॉस्टलों में खरीदी में गड़बड़ी की गई। फर्जी तौर पर भुगतान किए गए और शासन को राजस्व का नुकसान हुआ। निर्माण कार्यों में गड़बड़ी की भी शिकायत थी।

शिकायतें शुरू से होती रही और जांच भी शुरू की गई, लेकिन कई साल निराकरण नहीं हुआ। 4 साल पहले जांच में तेजी लाई गई। अब जाकर मामले में कार्रवाई की गई है।

जांच सही नहीं हुई : वार्ष्णेय

मेरा पक्ष नहीं सुना गया। 20 लाख की रिकवरी बता रहे, लेकिन कोई आरोप पत्र जारी होना चाहिए, विभागीय जांच होना चाहिए। कोई कह दे आपने गबन किया है तो मान लें क्या। कोई दस्तावेजी सबूत तो हो। मैंने छात्रावास में अगर 4 कर्मचारी रखे और उन्हें लेबर पेमेंट किया तो वो उनके खाते में गया। मेरे खाते में तो नहीं हुआ। दंड के पहले समक्ष में सुनवाई का मौका मिलना था, मुझे नहीं मिला। मैं हाईकोर्ट जाऊंगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपंजाब के लोगों को क्यों है फिर से अपनी जमीन के बंटने का डर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें