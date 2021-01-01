पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शपथ:नए मतदाताओं को बांटे ईपिक कार्ड

झाबुआएक घंटा पहले
  • 11वें राष्ट्रीय मतदाता दिवस पर कार्यक्रम आयोजित

11वें राष्ट्रीय मतदाता दिवस पर स्थानीय शासकीय उत्कृष्ट विद्यालय में कार्यक्रम आयोजित किया गया। इस दौरान नए मतदाताओं काे ईपिक कार्ड बांटे गए। अधिकारी और नए मतदाताओं को मतदान अवश्य करने की शपथ भी दिलाई।

मुख्य अतिथि एसपी आशुतोष गुप्ता थे। विशेष अतिथि के रूप में जिपं सीईओ सिद्धार्थ जैन, अपर कलेक्टर जेएस बेघल, एसडीएम एमएल मालवीय मौजूद थे। इस दौरान चुनाव प्रक्रिया को लेकर नए मतदाताओं ने अपने विचार रखे। बीएओ प्रदीप मग ने मतदाता सूची में नाम जुड़वाने की प्रक्रिया समझाई। साथ ही बीएलओ किस तरह काम करते हैं इसके बारे में विस्तार से बताया।

एसपी गुप्ता ने मतदान का महत्व बताते हुए कहा लोकतंत्र बनाने में एक-एक मत आवश्यक हाेता है, इसलिए सभी को मतदान जरूर करना चाहिए। गुप्ता ने कहा पिछले चुनाव में 83 प्रतिशत मतदान जिले में हुआ था। आने वाले चुनाव में 99 प्रतिशत मतदान होना चाहिए, इसलिए सभी वोट जरूर डाले। इसके बाद उन्होंने सभी को मताधिकार का प्रयोग करने, स्वतंत्र निष्पक्ष एवं शांतिपूर्ण तरीके से मतदान में मदद करने व लोकतांत्रिक परंपराओं की मर्यादा को बनाए रखने संबंधी शपथ दिलाई।

नए मतदाताओं को दिए कलर ईपिक कार्ड

सुबह 11 बजे कार्यक्रम की शुरुआत हुई। मां सरस्वती का पूजन कर अतिथियों ने कार्यक्रम का शुभारंभ किया। अंत में नए मतदाताओं को कलर ईपिक कार्ड दिए गए। इसके अलावा बीएलओ, कर्मचारियों व मास्टर ट्रेनरों को प्रमाण पत्र दिए गए।

