वैक्सीन से मत घबराना...:जिला अस्पताल के डॉक्टर लगवा चुके हैं टीका, सभी स्वस्थ

झाबुआ2 घंटे पहले
जिले में वैक्सीन को लेकर कुछ कर्मचारियों में डर दिख रहा है। यही वजह है कि वे वैक्सीन लगवाने नहीं आ रहे हैं। हालांकि अब तक जिले में 73.59% लोगों को वैक्सीन लगा दी गई है। ये आंकड़ा सुखद है।आपको जानकर हैरानी होगी कि डॉक्टरों में टीके को लेकर किसी भी तरह का भ्रम नहीं है। ऐसा इसलिए क्योंकि सीएमएचओ सहित जिला अस्पताल के सभी 30 डॉक्टर वैक्सीन लगवा चुके हैं। जिनमें अब तक टीके के विपरीत प्रभाव नहीं देखे गए हैं। सभी डॉक्टर पहले की तरह ही कार्य कर रहे हैं और उनका स्वास्थ्य भी ठीक है। डॉक्टर भी मान रहे हें कि लोगों में टीके को लेकर भय है, वे कहते हैं अगर टीके से कोई साइड इफेक्ट होता तो अब तक हममें नजर आ जाता। उधर, जो कर्मचारी टीका लगवाने नहीं आते एक बार उन्हें बुलाया जाता है। डर का कारण जो भी हो... लेकिन हमारा डर दूर भगाने के लिए सिर्फ एक बात ही काफी है कि डॉक्टर वर्ग बेखौफ है। जी हां, जिला अस्पताल के रजिस्टर्ड सभी डॉक्टर टीका लगा चुके हैं।

किस ब्लॉक में कितने लाेगों ने लगवाई वैक्सीन

ब्लॉक पंजीयन टीकाकरण
झाबुआ 663 469
कल्याणपुरा 998 717
मेघनगर 1162 825
पेटलावद 1569 1317
रामा 998 658
राणापुर 876 598
थांदला 1202 912

किसी भी व्यक्ति को टीके से डरने की जरूरत नहीं है
^कोरोना वैक्सीन का टीका पूरी तरह सुरक्षित है। मैंने भी लगवाया है। किसी को भी इससे डरने की जरूरत नहीं है। हमें वैक्सीन लगवाने से चूकना नहीं चाहिए। जल्द कोरोना को हरा देंगे।’
डॉ. राहुल गणावा, जिला टीकाकरण अधिकारी, झाबुआ

मैं पूरी तरह स्वस्थ हूं, कोई अन्य लक्षण नहीं हैं
^वैक्सीन लगवाने के बाद अच्छा महसूस कर रहा हूं। मुझे जब वैक्सीन लगी थी, तब किसी भी प्रकार के लक्षण नहीं आए। मैं पूरी तरह स्वस्थ हूं।’
डॉ. एम. किराड़, जिला अस्पताल, झाबुआ
हम सभी की सुरक्षा के लिए है कोरोना टीका
^वैक्सीन में नुकसान नहीं है। सभी को लगवाना चाहिए। मैंने पहले दिन ही लगवा ली थी। वैक्सीन लगने के बाद कोई भी परेशानी नहीं हुई।’
डॉ. सचिन बावनिया, शिशु रोग विशेषज्ञ, जिला अस्पताल

जिले में 23 स्थानों पर लग रहे हैं कोरोना के टीके
वर्तमान में स्वास्थ्य कर्मचारियों को टीके लगाने का कार्य चल रहा हेै। टीकाकरण की शुरुआत 16 जनवरी को जिला अस्पताल सहित जिले के चार केंद्रों से हुई थी। कुछ दिन बाद पूरे जिले में इसे लगाने का कार्य शुरू हुआ। वर्तमान में सामुदायिक और प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र सहित 23 स्थानों पर टीकाकरण किया जा रहा है। जिले में 7468 स्वास्थ्य कर्मचारियों को टीका लगाने का लक्ष्य है। अब तक 5496 लोग टीके लगवा चुके हैं।
दो खेप में 16 हजार 840 डोज मिले
स्वास्थ्य विभाग द्वारा इसे नि:शुल्क लगाया जा रहा है। जिले के लिए पहली खेप में 9 हजार 340 डोज मिले थे। दूसरी खेप में 7 हजार 500 डोज और आ गए है। जिला टीकाकरण अधिकारी डॉ. राहुल गणावा ने बताया निर्देश आने के बाद आगामी कुछ दिनों में पुलिस, राजस्व, पंचायती राज विभाग के फ्रंट लाइन वर्करों को टीके लगाए जाएंगे।

जानें उन सवालों के जवाब जिनसे आप डर रहे हैं
{देश में दो वैक्सीन लॉंच हुई है, झाबुआ में कौन सी लग रही?
- शहर में कोविशिल्ड वैक्सीन लगाई जा रही है। ये सुरक्षित है।
{दूसरा डोज लगने से पहले वैक्सीन खत्म हो गई तो...?
- ऐसा नहीं होगा। क्योंकि जितनी वैक्सीन हमारे शहर में है, उसके 50% डोज सुरक्षित रखे जा रहे हैं।
{जिन लोगों ने टीका लगवाया उनमें क्या लक्षण देखने को मिले।
- गंभीर लक्षण नहीं मिले। वैक्सीन लगवाने के बाद हल्का बुखार, हरारत जैसे मामले सामने आए हैं।
{क्या टीका लगने के बाद एक जैसे ही लक्षण सामने आते हैं?
- ऐसा नहीं है। यह इस बात पर निर्भर है कि जिसे टीका लगाया जा रहा है उसके शरीर की प्रतिरोधक क्षमता कैसी है।
{क्या किसी हाई ब्लड प्रेशर-शुगर वाले ने वैक्सीन लगवाई।
- इसकी संख्या बहुत है, सभी सुरक्षित हैं। कुछ डॉक्टर ऐसे भी हैं जिनकी उम्र 50 से अधिक है और बीमारी से ग्रसित भी है। उन्होंने भी वैक्सीन लग वाइ है, वे सुरक्षित है।​​​​​​​

​​​​​​​

