शरद पूर्णिमा आज:अधिक मास के चलते आज चांद होगा सामान्य से बड़ा

झाबुआ5 घंटे पहले
  • उत्सव 30 को, व्रत 31 को रहेगा, मंदिरों में होगा खीर का वितरण, खरीदारी के भी योग

शरद पूर्णिमा की तिथि पर चांद अपनी 16 कलाओं से परिपूर्ण होगा। इस बार शरद पूर्णिमा यानी आश्विन पूर्णिमा तिथि 30 अक्टूबर को शाम 5.26 बजे शुरू होगी जो 31 अक्टूबर को रात 8.19 बजे तक रहेगी। ऐसे में शरद पूर्णिमा का महोत्सव 30 को और व्रत 31 को रहेगा। अधिकमास होने से पूर्णिमा का चांद सामान्य से ज्यादा बढ़ा होगा। इसे महापूर्णिमा भी कहा जाएगा।

इस दिन खीर का प्रसाद ग्रहण करने से मानसिक कष्टों से मुक्ति मिलती है। शुक्रवार को शरद पूर्णिमा पर अमृत व सर्वार्थ सिद्धि रवि योग का संयोग रहेगा। पं. हिमांशु शुक्ल ने बताया इस दिन भगवान चंद्रदेव की पूजा की जाती है। शरद पूर्णिमा को चंद्रमा के अर्घ्य देकर और पूजा करने के बाद चंद्रमा को खीर का भोग लगाना चाहिए। रात 10 से 12 बजे तक चंद्रमा की किरणों का तेज अधिक रहता है।

इस बीच खीर के बर्तन को खुले आसमान में रखना फलदायी होता है। उसमें औषधीय गुण आ जाते हैं और वह मन, मस्तिष्क व शरीर के लिए अत्यंत उपयोगी मानी जाती है। इस खीर को अगले दिन ग्रहण करने से घर में सुख-शांति रहती है। बीमारियों से छुटकारा मिलता है।

शरद पूर्णिमा की रात में चांदनी में रखी खीर ग्रहण करने का विधान है। पं. शुक्ल ने बताया शरद पूर्णिमा पर 16 कलाओं से युक्त चंद्रमा की रोशनी के सम्मुख एक पात्र में सरस्वती यंत्र बनाकर उसमें खीर भरकर अमृत वर्षा के सम्मुख रखी जाए और यह खीर बच्चों को पिलाई जाए तो उससे सरस्वती की विशेष कृपा प्राप्त होती है।

नवग्रहों में प्रत्यक्ष देवता है चंद्रमा

पं. शुक्ल ने बताया कि नवग्रहों में हम सूर्य और चांद को ही देख सकते हैं। चंद्रमा को प्रत्यक्ष देव माना है। समुद्र मंथन से निकले 14 रत्नों में से एक चंद्रमा को मानते हैं। इस दिन लोग रात्रि में खीर बनाकर भगवान विष्णु को भोग लगाते हैं। खीर को खुली चांदनी में रखा जाता है। इसमें औषधि गुण वाली चंद्रमा की किरणें मिलती है। इन किरणों से अमृत बरसता है। इस दिन मंदिरों में पूजा-पाठ, हवन, भजन संध्या, लक्ष्मी पाठ, कीर्तन, जागरण होते हैं।

शास्त्रों के अनुसार ये होती है चंद्रमा की 16 कलाएं

अमृत, मनदा (विचार), पुष्प (सौंदर्य), पुष्टि (स्वस्थता), तुष्टि (इच्छापूर्ति), ध्रुति (विद्या), शाशनी (तेज), चंद्रिका (शांति), कांति (कीर्ति), ज्योतसना (प्रकाश), श्री (धन), प्रीति (प्रेम), अंगदा (स्वायित्व), पूर्ण (पूर्णता अर्थात कर्मशीलता) और पूर्णामृत (सुख)। चंद्रमा के प्रकाश की 16 अवस्थाएं हैं। मनुष्य के मन में भी एक प्रकाश है। मन ही चंद्रमा है। चंद्रमा जैसे घटता-बढ़ता रहता है। मन की स्थिति भी यहीं होती है।

