गड़बड़ाया बजट:खाने का तेल हुआ महंगा, भाव 110 रुपए लीटर पहुंचा

झाबुआ5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • अंतरराष्ट्रीय स्तर पर एक माह में 10% बढ़े भाव

खाने का तेल लगातार महंगा हो रहा है। गुरुवार को थोक में इसके दाम 110 रुपए प्रति लीटर पर पहुंच गए। पहली बार सोयाबीन तेल इस भाव पर बिक रहा है। कारोबारियों के मुताबिक आगे भी दाम में तेजी बनी रहेगी। तेल के दाम में एक महीने में दस फीसदी की तेजी आई है।

एक महीने पहले तेल के भाव 100 रुपए प्रति लीटर थे। वहीं अब भाव 110 रुपए प्रतिकिलो पहुंच गए हैं। त्योहार के बीच तेल के दाम में लगातार तेजी से लोगों के किचन का बजट गड़बड़ा रहा है और उन्हें ज्यादा दाम चुकाना पड़ रहे हैं। किराना व्यापारी रौनक शाह ने बताया अंतरराष्ट्रीय स्तर में तेजी और डिमांड ज्यादा होने से तेल के भाव में तेजी और लगातार भाव बढ़ रहे हैं। इससे खाने का तेल लगातार महंगा हो रहा है। आगे कुछ दिनों तक यह तेजी बनी रह सकती है।

कारोबारियों के मुताबिक इसलिए बढ़ रहे हैं दाम

  • पिछले महीने तेल के भाव 100 रुपए प्रति किलो थे।
  • त्योहार के चलते तेल की डिमांड निकलना।
  • अंतरराष्ट्रीय स्तर पर तेल के दाम बढ़ना।
  • सोयाबीन का उत्पादन कम होना।
  • नए कृषि अधिनियम में खाने के तेल को आवश्यक वस्तु से बाहर करना।
