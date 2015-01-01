पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:उड़न दस्ते ने 118 किलो मावा जब्त किया, एव्हरफ्रेश से नमूने लिए

झाबुआएक घंटा पहले
कलेक्टर रोहितसिंह के निर्देशन में खाद्य सामग्री में मिलावट की निगरानी रखने और कार्रवाई करने के लिए उड़नदस्ता बनाया गया है। इसके लिए बैठक में एसपी आशुतोष गुप्ता सहित खाद्य सुरक्षा प्रसाशन, नापतौल विभाग, सिविल सप्लाय विभाग एवं नगरपालिका के अफसरों की बैठक रखी गई।

दल से फौरन कार्रवाई के लिए कहा गया। फौरन टीम ने राजरतन एव्हरफ्रेश से बेकरी खाद्य पदार्थों में प्रयुक्त वनस्पति, नाकोड़ा दूध डेयरी से मावा, होटल अशोका से सेंव एवं बर्फी, श्री देवनारायण दूध डेयरी से घी और मिठाई दुकान से बेसन तथा बर्फी के नमूने लिए गए।

नाकोड़ा दूध डेयरी से अवमानक की शंका के आधार पर मावे का नमूना लिया गया। 28 हजार रुपए का 118 किलोग्राम मावा जब्त किया। टीम में मुख्यालय खाद्य सुरक्षा अधिकारी राहुलसिंह अलावा ने बताया, एसडीएम एमएल मालवीय की निगरानी में नायब तहसीलदार हर्षल बहरानी, खाद्य सुरक्षा अधिकारी पंकज कुमार अंचल, नापतौल निरीक्षक कपिल कदम एवं कनिष्ठ आपूर्ति अधिकारी संकाश परमार, नापतौल श्रम सहायक संजय पाटिल ने कार्रवाई की।

