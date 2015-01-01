पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम:सीजन में पहली बार छाया घना कोहरा, बामनिया, करवड़ में 50 मीटर रह गई दृश्यता

झाबुआ2 दिन पहले
  • 8.8 डिग्री गिरने के बाद दिन का तापमान 1.2 डिग्री बढ़ा, बादल दिनभर छाए रहे

बेमौसम बरसात और बादल छाए रहने से जिले के कुछ इलाकों में रविवार सुबह घना कोहरा छा गया। पेटलावद, करवड़, बामनिया, सारंगी, खवासा आदि जगहों पर सुबह 8 बजे तक कोहरे का असर देखा गया। कुछ जगह दृश्यता 50 मीटर तक थी। ये सभी क्षेत्र रबी की ज्यादा खेती वाले हैं।

रविवार को आसमान में बादल छाए रहे। बीच-बीच में हल्की धूप भी आई। ऐसे में तापमान में मामूली बढ़ोतरी दर्ज की गई। शनिवार को पारा 8.8 डिग्री गिरा था। रविवार को 1.2 डिग्री बढ़कर 24.6 डिग्री सेल्सियस हो गया।

मंगलवार को छंट सकते हैं बादल, बढ़ेगी ठंड
रात का तापमान भी एक डिग्री बढ़ गया। जो रविवार सुबह 17.2 डिग्री सेल्सियस रहा। मौसम विभाग के पूर्वानुमान के अनुसार सोमवार और मंगलवार को बादल छंट सकते हैं। लेकिन बुधवार या इसके बाद फिर बादलों का असर होगा। आने वाले दिनों में तेज ठंड के आसार भी हैं। उत्तर भारत में चल रही बर्फबारी का असर हवाओं के साथ पहुंचने से ऐसा होगा।

करवड़ में सुबह तेज ठंड रही : करवड़ | क्षेत्र में 2 दिनों से लगातार हो रही बूूंदाबांदी के बाद अब तेज ठंड रही। लोग गर्म कपड़े पहनकर बाहर निकले। सुबह घना कोहरा रहा। थांदला-लीमड़ी हाइवे पर गाड़ियों को लाइट जलाकर निकलना पड़ा। यहां कोहरा सुबह 9 बजे तक छाया रहा।

साढ़े 8 बजे तक दिखा असर

बामनिया. मावठे के बाद रविवार सुबह से ही घना कोहरा छा गया। सुबह साढ़े 8 बजे तक कोहरे का असर बना रहा। रेल यातायात भी घने कोहरे से प्रभावित हुआ। सुबह मुंबई से इंदौर चलने वाली अवंतिका एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन कोहरे के बीच बामनिया पहुंची। ट्रेनों की स्पीड काफी कम थी। बिना स्टॉपेज की गाड़ियां भी कम स्पीड पर गुजरी।

