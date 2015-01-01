पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गठन:जिला बॉक्सिंग संघ का गठन, इसमें लड़कियों को भी दिया प्रतिनिधित्व

झाबुआ2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मान्यता प्राप्त संघ से होगा खिलाड़ियों को फायदा

जिला बॉक्सिंग संघ की समिति की गठन किया गया। सचिव व कोच दिनेश खराड़ी ने बताया पहले यहां के खिलाड़ियों को बिना संघ के खेलना पड़ता था। अब झाबुआ में भी मान्यता प्राप्त संघ बन चुका है। इसके खिलाड़ियों को कई फायदे होंगे।

बॉक्सिंग एसोसिएशन के सदस्यों में अध्यक्ष प्रकाशसिंह चौहान पूर्व खेल अधिकारी रहे। उपाध्यक्ष सुशील वाजपेयी बने। वाजपेयी कुश्ती, वेट लिफ्टिंग, पॉवर लिफ्टिंग के जानेमाने खिलाड़ी हैं। कोषाध्यक्ष झाबुआ-आलीराजपुर के पहले बॉक्सिंग खिलाड़ी महेश भामदरे को बनाया गया।

अखिल भारतीय विश्वविद्यालयीन खिलाड़ी नंदिता कृष्णे को सहसचिव चुना गया। कोमल बारिया, यशपाल ठाकुर को सदस्य बनाया गया। यहां जिला खेल अधिकारी विजय सालम भी मौजूद थे। खेल अधिकारी ने सभी खिलाड़ियों से कहा, उन्हें उचित सामग्री उपलब्ध कराई जाएगी। भोपाल से पूर्व खेल अधिकारी ब्रिजेंद्र तिवारी, भोपाल जिला संघ अध्यक्ष दीपक गौरव, आलीराजपुर से कोच अजय रिछारिया, आलीराजपुर कूडो कोच प्रदीप कनाडे ने भी पहुंचकर पदाधिकारियों और खिलाड़ियों का सम्मान किया।

