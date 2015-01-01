पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नई व्यवस्था:धनतरेस से दीपावली तक मुख्य बाजार नो व्हीकल जोन, खरीदारी करने पैदल ही जाएं

झाबुआ2 घंटे पहले
  • कल से लागू होगा नया ट्रैफिक प्लान, सुबह 9 से रात 8 बजे तक वाहनों के प्रवेश पर रोक

त्योहारी सीजन के चलते बाजार में खरीदारों की भारी भीड़ को देखते हुए यातायात विभाग धनतेरस से दिवाली तक नया ट्रैफिक प्लान लागू करेगा। मुख्य बाजार को नो व्हीकल जोन किया जाएगा। ट्रैफिक व्यवस्था बिल्कुल वैसी ही की जाएगी जैसी लॉकडाउन के दौरान बाजार में की गई थी। यानि बाजार में सिर्फ पैदल ही जा पाएंगे।

बस स्टैंड, थांदला गेट से मुख्य बाजार और आजाद चौक तक के हिस्से में सुबह नौ से रात आठ बजे तक सभी वाहनों का प्रवेश प्रतिबंधित रहेगा। ऐसे ही चंद्रशेखर आजाद मार्ग और सरदार भगतसिंह मार्ग में भी दो पहिया व चार पहिया वाहन नहीं घुस सकेंगे।

धनतेरस 12 नवंबर को है। इस दिन से ही नया प्लान लागू हो जाएगा। बस स्टैंड चौराहे, आजाद चौक व थांदला गेट से कुछ पहले स्टॉपर लगाकर वहां ट्रैफिक जवान तैनात किए जाएंगे जो पूरा ट्रैफिक कंट्रोल करेंगे। दोनों ओर से आने वाले वाहनों के लिए अलग- अलग पार्किंग जोन तय किए हैं। इससे लोगों को परेशानी नहीं होगी।

ट्रैफिक पुलिस को इसलिए बदलना पड़ी व्यवस्था

अमूमन दीपावली से पूर्व खरीदी के लिए शहर एवं ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों से लोग खरीदी के लिए बड़ी संख्या में आते हैं। सबसे अधिक खरीदी भी इसी दौरान होती है। मुख्य बाजार संकरा होने से यहां पार्किंग व्यवस्था नहीं है। ऐसे में गाड़ियां खड़ी करने में लोगों को दिक्कतों का सामना करना पड़ता है। आमतौर पर दोपहर 1 से रात 8 बजे तक ट्रैफिक का दबाव ज्यादा होता है। इसी हिसाब से ट्रैफिक विभाग ने अपना प्लान बनाया है, जिससे व्यवस्था सुचारु बनी रहे।

यहां कर सकते हैं पार्किंग : वाहनों की पार्किंग व्यवस्था राजवाड़ा चौक में पुरानी कोतवाली की खाली जमीन पर की जा सकेगी। इसके अलावा छोटे तालाब के किनारे, छतरी चौक पर भी वाहनों को खड़ा किया जा सकता है।

इन रास्तों का करें उपयोग

  • यदि आपको भीड़भाड़ से बचना है तो आप बस स्टैंड से सज्जन रोड होते हुए राजबाड़ा चौक या इससे जुड़े अन्य क्षेत्र में वाहनों से जा सकते हैं।
  • बस स्टैंड से कलेक्टोरेट के रास्ते होते हुए आप गोपाल कॉलोनी या आसपास से लगे क्षेत्रों में जा सकते हैं।

दीपावली तक लागू रहेगा प्लान

नया प्लान धनतेरस से लागू कर दिया जाएगा, जो दीपावली तक लागू रहेगा। इस दौरान सुबह 9 बजे से रात 8 बजे तक बाजार नो व्हीकल जोन रहेगा। दो पहिया और चार पहिया वाहनों के बाजार में प्रवेश पर प्रतिबंध रहेगा।

-वीजेंद्रसिंह मुजाल्दे, ट्रैफिक इंचार्ज, झाबुआ

